Who Is Charlie Wright? All About Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Star As He Reveals How Becoming 'Meme' Destroyed His Career

The most loved family comedy movie almost destroyed the career of its star, Charlie Wright. Known to play a prime role in the movie, the actor recently opened up about how he experienced negativity because of an internet trend.

Know all about the actor as his recent video speaks about how the movie made him a part of the meme trend.

Who is Charlie Wright?

Born in Los Angeles, California, on October 22, 1999, Charlie Wright began his career as Yong Adam through the television series The Millers. His talent isn't just limited to his on-screen skills; in 2020, he was in the semi-finals of the Final Draft Big Break Screenwriting Contest.

Besides being widely known for his role in one of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid’s installments, he has starred alongside Aubrey Plaza as well as Elizabeth Olsen in the 2017 movie Ingrid Goes West. He has also been a part of Better Things for two episodes.

Following the years after the Long Haul, Charlie Wright parted ways from his on-screen appearances. In recent times, he had only appeared in one of the episodes of Yellowjackets and was a guest judge in The Great American Mud Wrestle.

Charlie Wright's Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The 25-year-old actor was cast to play the role of Rodrick, the elder brother of the lead character named Jason Drucker, who Greg Heffley played. During the 2017 sequel of the family comedy, he replaced Devon Bostick, who played the character in the first two installments of the movie.

Advertisement

In his recently released YouTube and TikTok videos, the Maybe I’m Fine actor recalled how playing this character in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul had taken a huge toll on his career.

"Let's just say that when the world found out I was playing Rodrick, they weren't very happy," Wright recalled about the casting announcement.

He further added, "For the better half of 2017 and honestly until like 2018, I was kind of a worldwide meme, not to brag or anything."

The actor remembered the time when the trailer for the movie was released in March 2017, and soon the internet had come up with the trend #NotMyRodrick.

He had become “a worldwide meme,” which he thought was funny for the time being. The meme trend had, however, affected the career of the actor from The White Crow.

With time, the trend became so serious that the YouTube trailer comments section had to be turned off, and for a good seven years, it remained the same.

Charlie Wright is getting death threats.

Becoming a part of the internet meme trend is another thing, but Charlie Wright had witnessed some hazardous comments over a simple casting change.

In his video, the actor stated, "The random death threats were a little disturbing, I'll be honest," further adding that although the internet had calmed down after a while, "there were still a couple of stragglers that were in my DMs or in the comments on my Instagram."

To this day, Charlie Wright has zero clues as to whether "the hate towards me was because" of the recasting or because the trend became popular during the election of Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Although following The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul’s release, the Sand Angels actor recalled having experienced "a depressive episode for almost three years," the movie didn't just affect his career.

The aforementioned movie was the last live-action film in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. The following entries were the animated versions of the adaptation of a children's book by Jeff Kinney of the same name.