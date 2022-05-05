Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong tease the horror aspects

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, is a film that Marvel enthusiasts are extremely excited about because it's being touted as MCU's first horror genre movie. Moreover, the Sam Raimi directorial taps deeper into the experimental narrative of the multiverse, which opens many creative storytelling avenues or portals, no pun intended.

During EXCLUSIVE tête-à-têtes with Pinkvilla, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong spoke candidly with me, teasing the "horror" elements promised in their upcoming release. When it came to Lizzie, who reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, fresh off of WandaVision's massive success and a spectacular portrayal to deservedly boast about, I brought up how Wanda's mental health was put to the test with the extreme loss she's faced in her life, especially in the Emmy-nominated series. Whether it be her beloved brother Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver, the love of her life Vision and her "children" Billy and Tommy.

And, there is a... it sounds like there are moments of jump scares [in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness] and things like that, but - I haven't seen it, so I'm not really sure you could classify [chuckles] it as a horror film or not. But I think it's a family film, regardless. I don't really think it could ever be too scary for younger ones. Elizabeth Olsen

When asked if Wanda's mental health issues would be dissected on a more profound level in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially given the horror genre attached to the storyline, Elizabeth confessed, "I'm not sure I would say that. [smiles cheekily] But again, I don't want to say anything that would make people have... I don't want to get in the way of people's own opinions or reflections on the film." "But I do think there's a very clear continuation between, from WandaVision to where we are. And, there is a... it sounds like there are moments of jump scares and things like that, but - I haven't seen it, so I'm not really sure you could classify [chuckles] it as a horror film or not. But I think it's a family film, regardless. I don't really think it could ever be too scary for younger ones," Olsen added.

On the other hand, Benedict Wong, who plays Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme and has been deemed as the next Nick Fury with his hopping across different MCU films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, also starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which for fans was not just a thrill-seeking theatrical experience but also a nostalgia-induced emotional roller coaster journey. Hence, I asked Benedict if we can expect the same fulfilling theatrical experience with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, particularly with the horror aspects infused throughout the narrative. To this, Wong firstly revealed his unbridled reaction to having watched Spider-Man: No Way Home, specifically the epic team-up between the three Spider-Mans - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobery Maguire. "Yeah. It's... I was one of those many people that were screaming and shouting (chuckles), so, and I don't even apologise for that at all," Benedict quipped.

"You see the stories of WandaVision and [Spider-Man:] No Way Home and it's always, it's converging and all roads lead to this movie. I think the spells that were cast, there are cracks in the parallel realities and now all the trouble will seep through. (smiles)," Wong concluded.

We can't wait to see the multiverse let loose in chaotic proportions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

Are you excited to see Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong as Wanda Maximoff and Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Share your excitement as well as your wildest theories on what to expect from the eagerly awaited Sam Raimi directorial with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres on May 6, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla tomorrow to watch Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong's interviews with Pinkvilla for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

ALSO READ: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Benedict Cumberbatch's movie casts an 'imbalanced' spell