Doctor Strange 2 EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong would bring back THESE dead MCU characters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has taken over the globe as the worldwide box office numbers are inching close to the USD 500 million mark! The latest MCU movie sees Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, indulging in mayhem amidst the multiverse chaos, with allies and enemies at every timeline.

Given the magic behind the multiverse, many avenues (or portals, no pun intended!) have opened up not just for new Marvel characters to debut, but for dead ones to possibly return as well. In EXCLUSIVE tête-à-têtes with Pinkvilla were Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong, as I asked both of them which dead MCU character they'd like to bring back and why. When it comes to Elizabeth, the actress picked a beloved family member; Wanda's brother Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor Johnson (and most recently reprised by Evan Peters in WandaVision!).

Is it too soon... I'd bring back Iron Man, of course. (laughs) Benedict Wong

"I would bring back Pietro. I would love to work with Aaron Taylor Johnson again and I think, a brother in her life would be very important. Some family. [I chime in, "I agree as well."] (laughs)," Olsen chose.

On the other hand, Benedict picked a fan-favourite that would be an obvious choice for many. It's none other than Iron Man/Tony Stark, immortalised by Robert Downey Jr. Wong picked, "Ohhhh! Ahhhh, I mean, who could we bring back? Is it too soon... I'd bring back Iron Man, of course. (laughs) [I chime in, Iron Man. I feel like that would be everyone's choice!"] Yeah!" While Aaron was last seen as Pietro in Avengers: Age of Ultron, RDJ's final stint as Iron Man came in Avengers: Endgame.

Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong's interviews with Pinkvilla for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below:

We're definitely in tandem with Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong's picks!

