EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Olsen on the creative 'battles of magic' in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Multiverse... Magic... Utter chaos... The day is finally here as the highly-awaited MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit theatre screens across the world. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the Master of the Mystic Arts is joined by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. With the multiverse let loose, there's even more at stake than was thought possible for these powerful beings.

With danger reaching enchanting levels, you can expect the action sequences in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be nothing short of an extravagant visual delight between sorcerers and a witch. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Elizabeth Olsen how fun it was to shoot the epic multiverse-level action scenes alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong aka Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Xochitl Gomez aka America Chavez. To this, Lizzie revealed, "Well, it's really fun because usually, I'm on my own doing these hand gestures (demonstrates while laughing) and so, it's nice to have battles of magic, to be honest."

It was really nice to get very creative visually, and from a stunt perspective to create these [action] sequences [in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]. I think it's something new for audiences as well. Elizabeth Olsen

"It's, I always feel like odd man out from punching choreography, which I actually enjoy doing as well. But, it was really nice to get very creative visually, and from a stunt perspective to create these sequences. I think it's something new for audiences as well," Elizabeth remarked. On the other hand, when I asked Benedict Wong the same question, noting how it's ready, set, go right from the beginning of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with no breathing space for the characters or the audience watching, Benedict echoed the same sentiment as his lovely co-star.

"Oh, thank you! Yeah, you definitely... when you watch even those first opening twenty minutes, you certainly hit the ground running and that's what we do now. We know what to expect. It's really high tempo, high action sequences and I think everyone's in for a real treat," Wong shared.

Moreover, I also quizzed Olsen on the possible conflict of interest between the two mega Marvel powers, Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff, which was teased wittily in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. "You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair," Wanda tells Strange with condescending undertones. When quizzed on the same and how it might impact the overall storyline of the movie, Elizabeth teased, "I think there is, I mean, I think the conflict that we're setting up in the trailer is purposeful (smiles) for the journey of the film, but I also think that they have a lot more in common than the audience may expect. It's just, at the beginning of the film, her perspective is different than his, but they understand each other."

Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong's interviews with Pinkvilla for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below:

We can't wait to see the chaotic magic that's set to unfold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness out in theatres now, do let Pinkvilla know what you personally felt about the Sam Raimi directorial in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Benedict Cumberbatch's movie casts an 'imbalanced' spell