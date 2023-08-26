Why Elizabeth Olsen will NOT return as Wanda in sequel of USD 225 million MCU series amidst cancellation

Elizabeth Olsen will not be coming back to the MCU. Olsen has been part of the Marvel Universe since 2015 when she debuted in the Avengers: Age of Ultron as one-half of the Maximoff twin pair. The character arc of Wanda has been through a rollercoaster, starting off as an antagonist, becoming a hero, ultimately getting the title of an Avenger, and finally finishing off as a supervillain. Here's what we know about Wanda Maximoff's future in the MCU.

Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch's storyline

Marvel has finally provided clarity on the destiny of Wanda Maximoff within the MCU and the future of the show WandaVision, almost three years following its debut. The character of Wanda undergoes a heartbreaking transformation in WandaVision, evolving from an Avenger to a malevolent supervillain with her powers reaching their most sinister potential within the fictional superhero universe. Taking on the role of the Scarlet Witch, Wanda becomes the ultimate antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Consumed by sorrow following the demise of Vision after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and grappling with the loss of her twin brother Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda realizes her reality-altering and mind-influencing abilities when she manipulates the town of Westview in Northern New Jersey. In her next appearance in Doctor Strange 2, her transformation into a villain is solidified as she embraces the corrupting influence of the Darkhold, going to the extent of killing anyone who stands in her way. But all of the things in the end lead to her downfall, as she succumbs to death.

Elizabeth Olsen's last role as Wanda Maximoff?

The uncertainty surrounding Wanda's fate in Multiverse of Madness has understandably sparked speculation about her potential return to the MCU, potentially in a second season of WandaVision. However, the studio squashed those rumors with the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' WandaVision: The Complete Series on home media as the title of the release itself suggests the show's first season was also its last season.

Meanwhile, in contrast, the first home media release of Loki, which was unveiled with the WandaVision series, is titled Marvel Studios' Loki: The Complete First Season, and the second season of Loki has already been confirmed and is currently being promoted.

