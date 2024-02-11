Who Is Duff Goldman? Food Network Star Likely To Relearn Cooking After Car Accident

Jeffrey Duff Goldman is just another household name. Known for his culinary expertise, the renowned Food Network star recently revealed how he is trying to relearn cooking, from his left hand. A right handed person since birth, Goldman’s less dominant hand is now going to guide his cooking skills. What incident pushed the famous pastry chef to pursue the same? Find all details inside.

What happened to Duff Goldman?

The 49-year-old had a severe head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver that left the television personality with a crushed right hand. The accident took place on February 1, 2024. It happened when the cooking specialist was on his way home in Topanga, CA from the airport.

Duff is clueless whether his right hand will recover and get back to normal. Reports suggest that the culinary expert suffered serious injuries on his right hand. The bandages and stitches are still on and fresh. The extent of damage can only be found once they are removed. However, Goldman revealed that his middle finger, index and thumb are twisted and bent in different directions.

What did Duff Goldman say after the accident?

The Food Network star gave an interview to Daily Mail where he revealed, 'I'll do what I got to do to get it working again. And if it's not working a hundred percent, I got to relearn how to do stuff. I can do that. I'm not too worried about it.”

He also added, “Honestly, I think no matter what, once I get all the stitches and bandages off and I can actually start moving it around and seeing if it's actually moving right, I'll take it day by day, but worst comes to worst, I'll learn how to do it with my left.” On February 1, 2024 as the food expert was on his way back home, he was wondering which cake he would make for his daughter on her third birthday. The Baltimore based entrepreneur is also grateful that it is only his hand that is damaged and he is alive to witness his daughter’s first birthday.

As Duff Goldman gets on to a path of speedy recovery, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

