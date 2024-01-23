Kids Baking Championship: Premiere date, Where to Watch, Episode Count, and more to know

Kids Baking Championship Season 12 aired on January 1 and it has already succeeded in making 2024 a sweet year for its viewers. With kids between the ages of 10 and 13 donning the chef's hat and whipping goodies to make the perfect dessert, the Kids Baking Championship Season 12 is a perfect pick for anyone who loves the combination of kids and cakes. The Kids Baking Championship has kept the viewers of the Food Network entertained since its debut in 2015.

If you are yet to catch up on the latest episodes of the show and are confused about how to watch it, you are at the right place. Here’s everything you should know about the little kids’ bake-off contest.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Thomas reveal the whole truth to Steffy?

What is Kids Baking Championship Season 12 about?

Per Food Networks’ description of the show, “Throughout the ten-episode competition, the young bakers must create the latest dessert trends and most popular sweets in difficult challenges with a school twist. From picture day portrait cakes to blondies that celebrate the most popular recess game, hopscotch, and to cafeteria lunch dessert imposters, they must showcase their baking knowledge by making the most delicious and visually stunning treat imaginable.”

Whoever wins the competition will be given the title of Kids Baking Champion along with a spot in Food Network Magazine and a $25,000 monetary prize.

Advertisement

How many episodes does the Kids Baking Championship Season 12 have?

Season 12 of the popular kids’ bake-off includes eight episodes in total. Below is a list of episodes with their premiere dates:

Episode Title Premeire Date Episode 1 Bake to School: Picture This Jan 01, 2024 Episode 2 Bake to School: Jumping for Joy Jan 08, 2024 Episode 3 Bake to School: Bake Sale Jan 15, 2024 Episode 4 Bake to School: Art Is in the Pie of the Beholder Jan 22, 2024 Episode 5 Bake to School: School Play Jan 29, 2024 Episode 6 Bake to School: Spelling Bee Buzz Feb 05, 2024 Episode 7 Bake to School: Lunch Bell Feb 12, 2024 Episode 8 Bake to School: Library Visit Feb 19, 2024

Following weeks of intense competition between the young dessert chefs, the two-episode season finale will air on February 26. The finale episodes will include a tie-dye doughnuts competition and an ice cream competition followed by a challenge of a volcano cake for the school science competition.

Advertisement

Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman are hosting-judging the show like they have all the seasons since its debut in 2015.

Advertisement

Meet the young dessert chefs of Kids Baking Championship Season 12

Kids Baking Championship’s 12 competitors include Lila Smethurst, Anaiah Hodges, Jamie Lee, Oscar Stowell, Tasi Savage, Leland Jackson, Elsie Stark, Henry Muranaka, Madison Lendor, Levi Dubner, Camryn Williams and Andy Coyle.

Where to Watch the latest season of the Kids Baking Championship

Kids Baking Championship can be streamed on TV on Food Network or a subscription-based YouTube TV. It can also be streamed on Amazon Prime and Max.