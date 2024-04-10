Who Is Eric Church? Know More About The Country Star Amid Grand Opening Of His Chiefs' Bar In Nashville

Eric Church's new Nashville bar, Chief's, made its premiere this week in what was largely considered Music City's most eagerly anticipated grand opening in years. Fans waited outside the gate at 4 a.m. on Friday to catch their first glimpse of the new arena, and they weren't disappointed at all. On Broadway, there are many bars for different performers, but Church built his place just for his followers.

The Easter eggs from his career that decorate every inch of the bar and the early access for members of his Church Choir fan club prove that Chief's was clearly designed with his fans in mind. Compared to the pubs that host tourists and bachelorette groups that come to Nashville to go all out on lemon drop shots, this is a much-needed difference.

Neon Steeple is another feature that sets Chief's bar apart from the other ones on Broadway. The two-story music venue resembles a smaller version of Ryman Auditorium, with stained glass windows depicting some of Church's heroes lighting balcony pews and serving as a platform for musicians to perform original music instead of Broadway covers. (Oh, and there's a Sinners Like Me confessional upstairs. No, really.

Friday night, Church opened the Neon Steeple for his first of 19 shows during his To Beat the Devil residency. It was a small-scale affair with never-before-heard music and stories from the man behind the Ray-Bans.

After his performance, he made the decision to socialize with the crowd at his recently opened bar. Church proceeded to the second floor and entered the Friendly Shadows piano bar, a remarkable spot that is the only dueling piano bar on Broadway.

In addition to impressing the crowd with his best version of Billy Joel's "Piano Man," he also joined the pianist for what must have been the most terrifying rendition of "Springsteen" ever—singing an Eric Church song in the bar with Eric Church directly behind you.

Church wasn't present to offer performance critiques. His main goal was to assist his fans in connecting a particular song to a memory. Now that his fans can get to the Nashville location, they very well may.

