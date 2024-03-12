Keep The Party Going Hollywood Bowl Show: Eagles, Paul McCartney, Zac Brown And More Set To Pay Tribute To Late Jimmy Buffett

In honor of legendary tropical rock singer Jimmy Buffet, the best musical talents are preparing for a tribute. From American singer Jon Bon Jovi to English musician Paul McCartney, the event will be star-studded. The Hollywood Bowl Show is holding a special event called Keep The Party Going in honor of Buffet. The name is a nod to the late singer’s love for parties, and it seems fitting that the party continues because of the legacy he left!

Who will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl Tribute?

The special feature will include performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Sheryll Crow, Paul McCartney, Kenny Chesney, Jack Johnson, Jackson Browne, Scotty Emerick, Mac McAnally, Eric Church, Pitbull, and The Coral Reefer Band, among other musical guests.

The Eagles are set to pay tribute to the late actor who recently included his song The Boys of Summer in their tour setlist. In Buffet’s posthumously released album, McCartney has a song called My Gummy Just Kicked In. The Hey Jude singer spoke about the late singer, “He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humor…right up to the last minute, his eyes still twinkled with a humor”, he said.

Jimmy Buffet’s “Party” will definitely go on

The Margaritaville singer took his last breath on September 1 last year at his home in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York. He died at the age of 76 after a long battle with skin cancer. But the singer did not leave before giving his fans one last gift!

The singer’s last album, Equal Strain on All Part, was posthumously released. It was dedicated to his favorite city, New Orleans, and also a tribute to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The one-night celebration- Keep The Party Going tickets will be open for the public on 15th March at 10 am PT.

Last week, a new song from Buffet’s last album, called The University of Bourbon Street, was released.