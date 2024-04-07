Who Is Jason Stein? Exploring Scoop Character’s Real-Life Connection With Prince Andrew

Fans of Netflix shows now have another film to add to their list to binge-watch for the weekend! Reportedly, the new film Scoop tells the story of the infamous Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019. However, since the release of this new film, viewers have been left with numerous questions, like: Was Prince Andrew really obsessed with stuffed toys? Does Emily Maitlis take her dog absolutely everywhere? And the most common one, what happened to the Duke of York's PR manager, Jason Stein?

Furthermore, it seems like Stein's character is the latest one to get all the scoop (yes, pun intended if you know what we mean ) online on social media threads and platforms. Therefore, in light of all the online buzz regarding Jason Stein's character, let's take a minute and explore more about him below.

Who is Jason Stein and what is his connection with Prince Andrew?

Jason Stein, played by Black Mirror, actor Paul Popplewell in Scoop, was the Duke's PR manager in the events leading up to the Newsnight interview. According to reports from The Sun, Stein reported directly to the Duke’s private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, rather than Buckingham Palace's press office, as the Daily Telegraph reported in 2019.

But in a rather bizarre way, the Prince's crisis PR man left without even being paid after only a month in the job after advising against the calamitous Newsnight interview that Netflix's Scoop plot revolves around.

A source close to Manchester-born Jason said: ''He hadn't really got his feet under the table when he decided to leave and move on and he didn't even get paid, he wasn't there long enough."

The source added, “He had one meeting with the Prince and his team and he strongly advised them against giving the Newsnight interview."

Where is Jason Stein now?

Jason Stein currently lives in London and works as a managing director at Finsbury Global, according to reporting by The Sun. His LinkedIn profile describes him as an 'experienced communications and government affairs professional' who has worked in some of the most active and high-pressure news environments with a broad range of senior politicians, business leaders, athletes, and high-profile individuals.

In the film, the role of Jason Stein is played by actor Paul Popplewell. He previously appeared in an episode of Charlie Brooker's cult smash, Black Mirror, in 2011.

