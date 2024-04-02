iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll Wins Big, Clinches Best New Artist Pop And Country

Jelly Roll was among the most nominated artists at Monday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards with 8 eight nominations including artist of the year, best new artist (pop), country artist of the year, best new artist (country), best new artist (alternative and rock), rock song of the year, rock artist of the year and favorite on screen. He earned two awards early in the night: Best New Artist (Pop) and Best New Artist (Country).

Jelly Roll wins two big awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, accepted both awards and delivered an enthusiastic acceptance speech, saying, “My mama always told me I had a face for radio, baby.” He then recalled his childhood and reminisced about singing along with the radio with his siblings, and shared his gratefulness and surprise over winning the new artist awards.

“I remember being in the back seat of the car with my brothers. I had three older brothers and an older sister. All we did was ride around and listen to the radio and we sung every single word. I never would have dreamed I would be one of the voices coming through your radio and to be the best new country artist to represent country music and the best new pop artist! You don’t know what this means to a kid like me,” the singer told the crowd.

Advertisement

He further added, “I was thinking about it. What does it mean when a guy like me gets the opportunity to be the new pop artist of the year at iHeartRadio’s awards? It means that God will always use the least likely messenger with the biggest message every single time. You can take it to the bank, baby.”

In addition to being one of the most nominated artists of the night, Roll also had the opportunity to perform during the all-genre awards ceremony. Lainy Wilson joined Roll to perform their 2023 hit, Save Me.

Save Me was first released in 2020 as a single from Roll’s album Self Medicated. A remix that included Lainey Wilson was released in 2023 as the second single from Jelly’s album Whitsitt Chapel.

Exploring Jelly Roll's career in brief

Jelly Roll began his career in 2003 with his first project, The Plain Shmear Tape. He sold mixtapes from his car, starting with his first project and then the four-part Gamblin' on the White Boy series from 2004 to 2011. His 2010 collaboration Pop Another Pill with Memphis rapper Lil Wyte reached over 6.3 million views, leading to the album Year Round by SNO, which Jelly Roll was a member of. He released numerous mixtapes and independent solo albums, including collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Haystak, and Tech N9ne.

Jelly Roll's 2013 mixtape Whiskey, Weed, & Women was renamed Whiskey, Weed, & Waffle House after the restaurant threatened legal action over the use of their name and logo on the cover. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in November 2021 and was invited by country singer Craig Morgan to perform Almost Home on July 7, 2022.

In May 2022, he scored his first number one on rock radio with Dead Man Walking. In January 2023, he scored his first number-one song on country radio with his debut single Son of a Sinner, written by Jelly Roll, Ernest, and David Ray Stevens. In February 2023, he made history with a record-breaking 25th week at number 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

Jelly Roll performed at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in December 2022, selling out to 15,000 fans with Chris Young, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Shinedown, Ernest, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, and Krizz Kaliko. In summer 2023, he completed a 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour.

Advertisement

At the 2023 CMT Music Awards, he won Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year for Son of a Sinner. He released his album, Whitsitt Chapel, in June 2023.

ALSO READ: Jelly Roll Feels Victoria Monèt 'Deserved' To Win Best New Artist At 2024 Grammy Awards; Says, 'I'm Inspired'