iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson Receives Standing Ovation For Save Me Performance

Jelly Roll took the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to church on Monday, April 1, during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with their fantastic performance of Save Me. Following an introduction by his former touring companions, Shinedown, Jelly Roll took the stage, encircled by hundreds of blazing votive candles on a set shaped like a cathedral stained glass.

Lainey and Jelly took Save Me to iHeartRadio Awards

The country hitmaker, who momentarily had watery eyes, started performing Save Me, his duet with Lainey Wilson that had topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in the latter part of last year. Jelly Roll appeared to gain more strength in his words as he approached the crowd and observed the folks in the front row waving their arms and singing along. Lainey Wilson soon joined him onstage, wearing a fluffy jacket and black leather bellbottoms. She sang with just as much passion and control as he did, and it was obvious that they were enjoying themselves while sharing the stage.

Jelly Roll was grinning at the end, and when the song came to a finish, they both burst into friendly laughing. Upon receiving the Best New Artist (pop) and Best New Artist (country) honors, Jelly Roll ignited the church atmosphere with a passionate speech about his life and the significance of winning these prestigious titles on such a grand scale.

Advertisement

“I had a face for radio, baby! My mama always told me,” he exclaimed, grinning. “I never would have imagined that I would be one of the voices heard on your station. To a child like me, you have no idea how much it means.” Regarding his chaotic upbringing, which saw him spend 12 years in and out of jail, he asked, “What does it mean when a guy like me has the opportunity to be the new pop artist of the year?” He declared, “It implies that God will consistently send the most unlikely messenger with the most important message.” “I love you, Jesus, and I love my wife, Bunnie.”

ALSO READ: CMT Awards 2024: Cody Johnson, Brittney Spencer And More To Join Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban And Jelly Roll As Performers; DEETS

Lainey was in awe of her guest, Jelly Roll

I’m such a fan of this man, both off and on stage, said Lainey Wilson, expressing her enthusiasm for the guest star before the musical cooperation started. “My boy Jelly Roll, who has the biggest heart you will ever meet, is my friend. Give it up for him!” Much like many of these gifted artists’ admirers, the audience exploded in ovation.

The live performance of Save Me was equally moving as the song is a powerful hit with many listeners. The chemistry between Lainey and Jelly Roll enhanced the song’s emotional effect, infused with a message of hope and redemption in the lyrics. The concert obviously touched a nerve with fans, as evidenced by the emotional audience.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson Wins Female Country Artist Of The Year