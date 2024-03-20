John Edmund Mulaney wears many hats. He is a standup comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is widely known for his stand-up sets, The Top Part and New in Town. He also won two Primetime Emmys for his astonishing writing for Variety Special. Besides this, he is also a father and is currently a divorcee. John Mulaney married Anna Marie Tendler in 2014, but sadly, their marriage ended in 2022. Mulaney’s ex-wife has been making headlines as she is all set to release an all-new memoir very soon. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is John Mulaney’s ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler?

Anna Marie Tendler was born on June 9, 1985, in Bethel, Connecticut. She is also known as Anna Marie Tendler. She is Jewish. As per Architectural Digest , Tendler studied hairstyling at Vidal Sassoon and the Make-up Designory after graduating from high school, followed by photography at Parsons School of Design before leaving. She then graduated from The New School with a bachelor's degree in writing and psychology. In 2021, she graduated from NYU Steinhardt with an MA in Costume Studies.

Besides this, Tendler and comedian John Mulaney married on July 5, 2014, at the Onteora Mountain House in Boiceville, New York. Their buddy, comedian Dan Levy, performed the ceremony. Mulaney frequently mentions Tendler and their French Bulldog Petunia during his stand-up sets. Tendler and Mulaney confirmed their breakup in May 2021. The comedian filed for divorce in July of the same year, and it was finalized in January 2022.

Coming to her professional life Tendler is an American multimedia artist who specializes in photography, makeup and hairstyling, and textile crafts, with a particular focus on handcrafted lampshades. Tendler dropped out of college in her first year and started working as a hairstylist and cosmetics artist in New York City. She was an early pioneer in the field of online beauty experts. In December 2007, she started a Tumblr blog dedicated to everyday cosmetic looks, which has over 350,000 followers.

Her popularity earned her a writing job at MTV Style and the opportunity to attend NYFW 2011. Her instructions have appeared in magazines like Glamour, HelloGiggles, and DailyCandy. In 2016, she collaborated with Amy Poehler's Smart Girls to produce The Other Side, a YouTube tutorial series that combines beauty and the paranormal.

Tendler wrote Pin It!: 20 Fabulous Bobby Pin Hairstyles and The Daily Face: 25 Makeup Looks for Day, Night, and Everything in Between! . Her memoir, Men Have Called Her Crazy, will be published by Simon & Schuster in August 2024.

John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marrie Tendler’s memoir

Anna Marie Tendler started working on her autobiography, Men Have Called Her Crazy, in 2022, motivated by her early 2021 stint at a psychiatric hospital, as well as the events that led up to and followed that event. As per Variety, Tendler checked herself into the psychiatric ward because she was suffering from anxiety, depression, and self-harm.

As she prepares for her memoir to be released, a source spoke to Page Six and revealed if her ex-husband John Mulaney would be a part of her memoir or not. The source revealed, “He is not in it. He is not even referred to. She discusses the relationship prior to John.”

Anna Marie Tendler’s tell-all memoir, in which she allegedly hasn’t mentioned her relationship with John Mulaney, will be released in August this year. The book Men Have Called Her Crazy will be available in stores from August 13, 2024.

