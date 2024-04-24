Kevin Costner cannot get enough of John Mulaney’s comedic excellence. The Yellowstone actor gushed about Mulaney’s Oscars Field of Dreams bit.

Costner praised the comedian while calling him “gifted.” He also added how he loved the bit and was really impressed by it. Here’s what Kevin Costner said about John Mulaney’s Oscar performance.

Kevin Costner calls John Mulaney gifted

Kevin Costner only had good things to say about John Mulaney’s Oscar bit. When Mulaney showed up on stage to announce nominees for achievement in sound, he launched into a bit about Costner’s 1989 film Field of Dreams. The bit left the audience giggling and Costner was no different. In a recent interview with People, the actor revealed how much he loved John’s comedic bit.

Costner began by calling the bit “amazing.” “I couldn't believe that guy. Amazing. I watched it a second time,” he added. The Yellowstone star went as far as labeling John Mulaney’s talent as “gifted.” Kevin explained how he admired the performance even more because it is usual for people at the Oscars to rush you.

“And he went fast. But what he said, I was very touched by it. I should talk to him because I was really impressed,” he explained. He placed high praise on John by calling him a “genius.” The actor concluded by saying that he “loved” what Mulaney did.

John Mulaney’s Field of Dreams Oscar bit

While announcing the nominees for Achievement in Sound John Mulaney unexpectedly started a comedic bit about Field of Dreams. The comedian summarised the plot of the 1989 movie humorously. Mulaney recalled the moment in the movie where the bank asks Ray to pay up the mortgage and added how his reaction is “Nah, I'm gonna watch ghosts play baseball. " The bit left the audience chuckling and applauding the comedian.

Field of Dreams is a 1989 movie that tells the story of a farmer named Ray. Ray, played by Kevin Costner, is urged by a mysterious voice to build a baseball field. Ghosts of legendary players start appearing on the field. The film starred Dwier Brown, Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffmann, James Earl Jones, and the late Ray Liotta in key roles.

