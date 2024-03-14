Field Of Dreams Star Kevin Costner Reacts To John Mulaney's Summary of The Movie at Oscars; See Here

Two-time Oscar-winning director Kevin Costner took to Instagram to react to the summary described by John Mulaney on the stage of the Academy Awards. Posting a story, Costner wrote, “Not a bad summary, @johnmulaney.” Furthermore, he congratulated the winners of the Sunday night by writing, “Congrats to all the nominees and winners at @theacademy Awards Sunday night. So many great performances to celebrate this year.”

The director reposted the video of Mulaney on his social media platform, along with the write-up. Kevin Costner has won two Oscars for directing and producing his 1990 film, Dancing With the Wolves. Costner was also up for nominations in 1991 for yet another movie.

A Summary By John Mulaney On Field Of Dreams

While introducing the categories for sound and music awards, John Mulaney stepped up on the stage to share his views on Kevin Costner’s film. The comedian stated, "Without sound, we wouldn't have been able to hear such classic lines as 'You're going to need a bigger boat,' 'I'll have what she's having,' and, 'He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died.'"

He further added, "Or what about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear, 'If you build it, he will come,' and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field? Or I guess he doesn't build it — he mows down corn, and then there is a field and he's like, 'I'm going to watch ghosts play baseball,' and the bank is like, 'You wanna pay your mortgage?' And he's like, 'Nah, I'm gonna watch ghosts play baseball.' "

"I love Field of Dreams, that should win Best Picture—though they'll probably go with one of this year's," Mulaney jokingly ended the monologue.

What Is Field of Dreams About?

The 1989 film was adapted from Shoeless Joe, which followed the story of Ray, a man who owns a cornfield in Iowa. Ray, along with his wife, starts to build a baseball field on his land after hearing voices that urge him to do so. The field is eventually filled with the ghosts of legendary baseball players, who could not fulfill their dreams due to various reasons. This allows Ray to look within and work on the things he regrets in life.

