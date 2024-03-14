Olivia Munn Cancer Diagnosis:Reveals She Went From 'Feeling Completely Fine' to 'Waking Up in a Hospital Bed'

*Disclaimer: The following article has mention of terminal illness, and substance abuse, reader discretion thus advised*

The 43-year-old Olivia Munn speaks of a pandora box of experiences, both personally and professionally. The Predator actress, had been a small time journalist turned actress and has ever since shown her vivid passion for acting. She worked for prominent shows like Attack of the Show as a TV host and did films like Ride Along, Office Christmas Party and more. 2023 was a tough year for Olivia amidst her breast cancer diagnosis. Her partner since 2021, John Mulaney, an American actor and comedian who has had a long struggle of his own penned down a heartfelt note to his partner. What did he say? Find out.

What did John Mulaney say about Olivia Munn?

Olivia Munn only posted a long paragraph about her battle with Cancer on March 13, 2024. It was then that John Mulaney too opened up about his partner’s pain and struggles. He was joined by various celebrities and Munn’s well wishers. Munn’s post read, “In the past ten months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I could have ever imagined,” she also added, “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry.” She thanked Mulaney for “being there” before each surgery and the first thing when she woke up. She also appreciated him for taking care of their 2-year-old son Malcolm and keeping him around through her treatment. In one part Mulaney wrote, "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here.” Celebrities like Amanda Kloots wrote, “Omg Olivia. Thank you for being so brave in sharing your story with the world. You are a light and I’m sending you so much love and strength.” Niecy Nash also came in to say, “I love you friend. May God continue to bless you with good health and a long happy life ❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️” followed by Kaley Cuoco who said, “Thank you for sharing this! Wow❤❤❤❤❤🙌🙌.”

What have John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s struggles looked like?

Olivia Munn has undergone a double mastectomy since 2023 and is still undergoing treatment. On the other hand, John Mulaney has undergone treatment for his issues with alcoholism and cocaine addiction, years ago as sources reveal. The two came together after his divorce with wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. While we pray for strength to Munn and Mulaney, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

