Olivia Munn Reveals Hormone Suppression Therapy Following Breast Cancer Put Her Into Medically Induced Menopause

Olivia Munn revealed recently on Instagram, that in 2023, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In an interview with People, the 42-year-old actress has now said that she was put in medically induced menopause. Munn disclosed on Instagram in March about her breast cancer and talked about the experience of receiving the diagnosis.

In her post, she mentioned that she and her sister were being tested genetically for 90 different cancer genes, including the most well-known gene for breast cancer, BRCA. Munn and her sister both tested negative and had a clear mammography. Her OBGYN chose to find out her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment score. Munn reflected, “The fact that she did saved my life," stating her risk was 37%.

Munn clarifies that she had Luminal B cancer in both of her breasts and it was, “aggressive, fast-moving cancer.” She wrote, “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” She expressed, “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.”

Olivia Munn goes through medically induced menopause

Munn revealed to People recently, that she began hormone suppression therapy in November. It did lessen the further risk of her cancer recurring. She revealed that this treatment put her in medically induced menopause. She reflected, “I’m constantly thinking it’s hot, my hair is thinning, and I’m tired a lot.” While reflecting on it, Munn also stated that she doesn't necessarily have an issue with going through menopause now.

She opened up to People, “I’m basically on a treatment of suppressing all my hormones, so I will go into menopause. And I will shut down all the hormone production in my tissue and my ovaries.” She continued, “And that’s again, more problems. But I figured, as a woman, I can’t escape menopause. So I’d rather just take it on now and tackle it head on.”

John Mulaney's support towards Olivia Munn and their son amid her cancer treatment

The Predator star expressed to People that her partner John Mulaney supported her in every way. She appreciated him for being a supportive father to their son, Malcolm, during this tough time.

She said, “It would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him.” As per Munn, she does not think that Mulaney had time to himself as he was busy being a ‘hands-on’ father and going to and from the hospital. She revealed that Mulaney would take their son to the park, and would put him to nap. He also would hang out with her, he would put their son to bed and come back to her. She reflected that he did all that happily.

Speaking about her son, Malcolm, Munn expressed that when she is with him, her brain does not think about being sick. She reflected that she is just happy when she is with him and “it put a lot of stuff into perspective.”

She added, “if my body changes, I’m still his mom.”. She continued, “If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom.” She further said, that's what really matters the most to her and she gets to be there for her son.

ALSO READ: The Glory fame Kim Hieora eyes Hollywood debut after making amendments with school bullying accusers; Reports