How Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Stuck By Each Other Amidst Undergoing Health Battles

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's story has been one of tenacity and encouragement, progressing from a fast-paced courtship to overcoming difficult medical struggles side by side. Munn recently courageously shared her story of overcoming breast cancer and having a double mastectomy. She also thanked Mulaney for being there for her amid her health issues and for always taking care of their kid, Malcolm.

Following the initial revelation of the couple's relationship in 2021, Munn gave birth to her son Malcolm in the same year, and the two have been happily together ever since. The actress and comedian went to the 96th annual Academy Awards in March, which was their most recent outing. After the event, the couple were also spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Swirling Relationship

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney attended the wedding of Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe in 2013. Munn made an attempt to get friends with the former head writer of Saturday Night Live there.

"We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" Munn told HuffPost Live in 2015. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So, you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

Advertisement

She said she later sent him an email but he never replied. "I might've got the wrong email -- probably," she cracked. "That's what I tell myself."

The two didn't click right away, but they stayed friends over time, with Munn openly encouraging Mulaney when he booked himself into a recovery facility in 2020 due to addiction problems. Mulaney, who has previously been transparent about his struggles with cocaine and alcohol addiction, disclosed that he started drinking at the age of 13 "for attention" and that he later battled addiction in his teens and twenties.

Despite such health battles, the two have a two-year-old Malcolm together, born on 24 November 2021.

After his sixty-day stay in recovery, Mulaney and Tendler parted ways in May 2021. Tendler claimed in a statement that Mulaney made the decision to break their six-year marriage. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she stated. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Meanwhile, the Violet actress took to Instagram to post her recent updates to the fans.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney showing support together at the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney strolled the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards in March, where the former SNL staff member gave a presentation. That evening, the couple celebrated a second significant milestone by attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party together.

Munn honestly disclosed a few days later, on March 13, 2024, that she underwent a double mastectomy and received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2023. Munn revealed in her heartfelt letter how Mulaney supported her during her diagnosis and surgery.

Advertisement

"I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medicine meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect," she wrote. "For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes,” she added.

The love birds have stayed with each other, showering support and love amid their own health battles.

ALSO READ: The Newsroom Star Olivia Munn Reveals THIS Risk Assessment Tool Helped Diagnose Her Breast Cancer

ALSO READ: Field Of Dreams Star Kevin Costner Reacts To John Mulaney's Summary of The Movie at Oscars; See Here