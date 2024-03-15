'I'm Grateful': Olivia Munn Thanks Well-Wishers For Their Support After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Revelation

The 43-year-old star of X-Men: Apocalypse disclosed on Wednesday that she had four procedures recently, including a double mastectomy. Less than a day after being open about her fight with cancer, she posted on her Instagram Story, saying, "I'm really grateful for all the love and support I've received about my diagnosis that I shared yesterday. Reading your stories and comments has really meant a lot to me, and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of it."

Olivia Munn received support from her fellow stars

Stars like Jo Koy, Leslie Mann, Jenna Dewan, Kerry Washington, and Taika Waititi were among those wishing the Attack of the Show! alum well. He commented, "That is very nicely put". Reese Witherspoon said, "Sending you and your family love," while Amy Schumer responded, "You are a warrior, and I love you. I appreciate you sharing this". "I appreciate you sharing your brave and courageous soul," Julianne Hough added. You are preserving life.

Munn, who has been dating comedian John Mulaney since 2021, stated that in February 2023, her initial test results for the BRCA gene, which is known to cause cancer, were negative. Her mammography yielded no abnormalities. Nevertheless, her physician determined her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score as a precaution. In a lengthy Instagram message, Munn said, "The fact that she did saved my life," stating that her lifetime risk was 37%. Eventually, OB/GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi, her "guardian angel," requested a biopsy, which revealed she had luminal B cancer, an "aggressive, fast-moving cancer," in both of her breasts. "After a 10-hour surgery, I woke up in a hospital bed one day after feeling perfectly fine," Munn added.

"I'm fortunate. We discovered it in time for me to have other options. The actress was grateful to Mulaney and her family for their unwavering support. She continued, "I'm so grateful to John for the evenings he spent learning about the implications of each procedure and drug and what side effects and recovery I could anticipate. "For always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes, and for being there before I went into each surgery and for being there when I woke up."

John Mulaney is thankful for Olivia Munn

The comedian responded, "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you." After The 41-year-old Saturday Night Live star and his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler separated, Munn and Mulaney began dating. They most recently went to the Vanity Fair Oscars celebration over the weekend. Munn announced this three days after she and Mulaney attended the Academy Awards.

In February 2022, Mulaney reflected on their child's birth while hosting Saturday Night Live. We were in the labor and delivery area. In his introductory monologue, he said, "My girlfriend had just given birth to him, and he's crying a little. So they bring him to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room and put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes." He simply squints as he looks up at the light. Despite his irritation, he remained silent. That's my boy, I thought to myself. He is a gentlemanly man in an awkward circumstance, yet he won't raise a fuss. He is really a decent boy.

