Olivia Munn's Baby Boy Sparks Profound Shift After Cancer Battle

Popular American actress and Iron Man 2 star Olivia Munn shared she rarely cries, but remembering her breast cancer diagnosis a year ago, followed by four surgeries, a double mastectomy, and induced menopause, brings tears to her eyes. She steadies herself with a deep breath.

At that moment, her thoughts turned to her 1-year-old son, Malcolm, with partner John Mulaney. Olivia Munn admits, "I never fixated on death or felt afraid of it. However, "having a young baby at homemade makes everything much scarier."

Two-year-old Malcolm, the curious toddler, joins the PEOPLE photoshoot, carried by his father after his afternoon nap. "You look gorgeous," Mulaney tells Munn, bending down for a kiss, as little Malcie notices a blue plastic ball waiting for him on the balcony.

Olivia Munn’s breast cancer diagnosis spotlights detection challenges

At an appointment for her Pap smear, Munn's ob-gyn, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, asked about her breast cancer risk. Using an online tool, Aliabadi quickly calculated Munn's score based on factors like age at first period and family history.

A score above 20% indicates high risk, often requiring more than a standard mammogram. Munn's score was 37.3%. An MRI ordered by Aliabadi showed a spot near Munn's lymph nodes in her right breast. Further testing revealed two more tumours, confirmed as stage 1 invasive cancer. A subsequent review of her MRI revealed cancer in her left breast, too.

Olivia Munn's doctors advised a double mastectomy to remove all the cancer and lower future risks significantly. Reflecting on the decision, Munn shares, "Making these lifelong choices was overwhelming. I thought I was ready, but facing it emotionally was much harder than anticipated."

"After her double mastectomy, Munn woke up with bandages on her chest and expanders in place of her breasts. At her bedside was a framed photo of Malcolm, placed by Mulaney. Doctors also found a preinvasive cancer in her right breast. Munn says, "Knowing that gave me confidence in my decision."

After her double mastectomy, Munn chose to delay her reconstructive surgery until early fall to give her body time to heal. She kept her experience private, avoiding sharing it on public platforms like Instagram. "Keeping it private gave me space to focus on my recovery without any outside distractions," she explains.

For her reconstruction, Munn opted for a smaller size, expressing her preference clearly to her doctors. "It's crucial to voice your desires," she emphasizes. "Even as I was under anaesthesia, I said, Please go smaller.”

Munn advocates awareness after cancer scare

So far, Munn hasn't needed chemotherapy or radiation. However, she started hormone suppression therapy in November to lower future risks, which has put her into menopause. She's experiencing symptoms like feeling hot, thinning hair, and fatigue.

"Mulaney has been there every step of the way," Munn acknowledges. "Without him, it would've felt like climbing a mountain alone. He never seemed to have a moment to himself, balancing caring for our son, visiting me in the hospital, and being by my side. He did it all with a smile."

"I'm thankful for the chance to fight," Munn shares. "Having my son by my side has brought me so much joy."

"When I'm with him, I don't mind being sick. I'm just happy. Being his mom matters most to me, no matter what changes happen to my body."

Now, she's committed to raising awareness for women at risk, thanking her ob-gyn for calculating her cancer risk and potentially saving her life.

