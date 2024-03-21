Everything To Know About Olivia Munn And John Mulaney's Relationship Amid His Ex-Wife's Memoir

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have been together for three years. Before getting together with Munn, Mulaney was married to Anna Marie Tendler for eight years. The comedian's ex-wife has now issued a memoir, which does not mention Mulaney; however, Tendler has added a quote about the "endless source of my heartbreak and rage—men."

Here's a complete timeline of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship.

Olivia Munn Meets John Mulaney

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney met each other at a wedding in 2013. The couple instantly connected and talked endlessly. Recalling their meeting, Munn shared that she was obsessed with talking to Mulaney.

In an interview, Olivia confessed, "We were at a wedding together, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" It was just a year before the comedian married Anna Marie Tendler in 2014.

Olivia Munn Supports John Mulaney In His Rehab Journey

In 2020, when John Mulaney was admitted to the rehab center, Olivia Munn made sure to come out and support the comedian through his difficult times. Mulaney, at the time, was battling with addiction and had to go through therapy to get himself back in control.

Taking to the X (formerly Twitter), Munn wrote, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

John Mulaney Files For Divorce From Anna Marie Tendler

In May 2021, the comedian filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler. Though the reason for the split was not clear, the sources informed the fans of the divorce. They said, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Tendler, too, came forward to comment on her broken marriage, where she said, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Start Dating

In May 2021, days after filing for divorce from Tendler, John Mulaney started dating Olivia Munn. Confirming the news, a source close to the duo shared, "This is very new; they're taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles."

Months after staying away from the public, the couple were spotted having lunch together. They were seen laughing, talking, and having a good time together.

Olivia Munn Announces Pregnancy

In September 2021, the actress announced her pregnancy on the Late Night with Seth Myers show. Munn flaunted her baby bump and confirmed the news. After the baby announcement, Mulaney opened up about taking on responsibilities. He said, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

He further added, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Welcome Their First Baby

Olivia Munn welcomed her first son with John Mulaney on November 24, 2021. Munn shared the news of her baby boy's birth on Instagram. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned the photo on the social media platform.

Mulaney, too, shared, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

John Mulaney Celebrates His Birthday With Olivia Munn And His Son

The comedian brought in his 40th birthday on August 27, 2022, with Olivia Munn and his son by his side. Sharing the happy picture from the celebrations, Mulaney captioned the post, "Turning 40 with my little family and fist full of frosting." In the set of images, Mulaney and his son were encircled by balloons and steamers.

Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Make Their Red Carpet Debut

In January 2024, The actress and Mulaney posed for pictures on their red carpet debut. While Munn stunned in a white floor-length dress, John Mulaney donned a tuxedo. The couple shared their moments at the Governor's Awards in Los Angeles. The duo have stayed in a happy and healthy relationship to date and will continue to make memories with their son around.

