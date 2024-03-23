Who Is Johnny Gilbert? Know More About Jeopardy! Announcer As Show Marks 9000th Episode With Same Host

The most popular American game show, Jeopardy, aired its 9000th episode on Friday, March 22. Johnny Gilbert, who is 95, continues to announce each episode.

Like the late Alex Trebek, Gilbert has been with the series since its debut in 1984. The March 22 episode concluded with a celebratory tribute to its long history, honouring the many games and contestants. This tribute aligns with Jeopardy's upcoming Diamond Celebration, marking the show's 60th anniversary on September 10, 2024. Starting March 30 and continuing throughout the year, fans can join in events, access special merchandise, and enjoy a national tour.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (March 12, 2024): Who won Game 132 of Season 40?

Sony Exec excited for Jeopardy's 60th diamond celebration tour

Suzanne Prete, president of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, remarked, “For 60 years, Jeopardy! has remained America's beloved mental sport, captivating viewers of all ages. As we announce the tour, we're thrilled to offer our fans a year of celebrations to mark this significant milestone and ignite excitement for the franchise's future during the 60th Diamond Celebration.”

Jeopardy regularly holds special tournaments, like the new Jeopardy Invitational Tournament (JIT), where former winners and fan-favorites vie for a $100,000 prize and a spot in the next Jeopardy Masters.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (February 27, 2024): Who won Game 122 of Season 40?

Advertisement

Contestants from LA, DC, and NYC competed on March 22 Jeopardy!

On March 22, Alan Lin from Los Angeles, California; Matt Jackson, originally from Washington, D.C., and now a grad student in computer science and public policy; and Terry O’Shea from Brooklyn, New York, competed.

Matt led the game with impressive scores of $8,200 by the first break and $9,600 by the second. Despite Alan and Terry's efforts to catch up, Matt's success in finding and answering all three Daily Doubles correctly made it challenging. His wagers on the Daily Doubles were substantial, with the highest being $12,000 on the third one. This led him to Final Jeopardy with a score of $41,200, while Alan had $14,000 and Terry had $5,800.

Matt secured a comfortable win with his final wager. He finished with a score of $41,321, while Alan ended with $14,001. Unfortunately, Terry bet everything and lost. Overall, it was a solid winning score for the 9000th episode!

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (March 8, 2024): Who won Game 130 of Season 40?