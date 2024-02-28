Today's Final Jeopardy (February 27, 2024): Who won Game 122 of Season 40?

Game 122 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 27, 2024, and here's what happened. Yungsheng Wang, David Sibley and Hannah Wilson competed against each other to win the 122nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 27, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

David Sibley won Jeopardy on February 27, 2024, against Yungsheng Wang and Hannah Wilson. The categories under the first round were Inaugural Addresses; Clothes; Classical Mythology; Television; Antonymic Pairs; Little Gnome Facts. While David gave 11 correct and 2 wrong answers, Hannah gave 9 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and Yungsheng gave 5 correct and 1 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with David at $7,600, Hannah at $3,800, and Yungsheng at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were “B”Eginnings; Where Is That?; Artists On Film; A World Of Depressions; Awards & Honors; A Nice Short Story Spoiled. The score after the round stood with David at $18,800, Hannah at $13,200, and Yungsheng at $3,200. David gave 20 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, while Hannah gave 22 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Yungsheng gave 9 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 27, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 27, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Military History and the clue said, "A prototype of this craft was deployed in August 1955; it made headlines in May 1960." The answer to the clue was, "The Lockheed U-2."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.