Who Is Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari? All About Her As Actor Gets Sentenced To Counseling In Domestic Assault Case

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Johnathan Majors is ordered to complete one year of mandatory domestic violence counselling after being found guilty of assault against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Meanwhile, the judge also issued a protection order for the former couple.

The Creed III actor must attend 52 weeks of in-prison counselling, and any kind of breach will not be tolerated. Jabbari filed a lawsuit against the Loki actor for defamation and assault, which the latter was found guilty of on Monday.

“He is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he’s above the law. I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged,” Jabbari said in her victim statement.

Who is Grace Jabbari?

Jabbari is a British dancer and actor who has appeared as one of the dancers in the movies Barbie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and Coldplay’s Cry Cry Cry music video.

She met Majors on the sets of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she was the movement director, and the latter was among the cast members.

Reportedly, his hairstylist slipped Jabbari a piece of paper with his number. Later, Majors asked her out, and their relationship moved really “fast.” The Ant-Man actor confessed his love very early in their relationship, “he told me that he loved me early on, which was overwhelming, but I loved it as well,” Jabbari previously said.

But upon the mention of her ex-boyfriend, the actor got pissed and yelled at the dancer, which took her by surprise. She admitted that was the first time she saw something in him shift. Jabbari claimed to be facing a “manupulative patten of abuse” from then on.

In a text chain between her and Majors, which was also part of the trials, the latter admits to hurting the former while threatening to kill himself if she went to the hospital.

When was Majors found guilty of the charges?

Initially, the case wasn’t strong enough to put the actor behind bars. And having no criminal records or history of abuse was an advantage. However, in March 2023, the former couple had a physical altercation.

Majors allegedly threw Jabbari against a car and twisted her wrists, which resulted in scars. The filing also referenced a surveillance video where a visibly upset Jabbari was captured looking for Uber. After being tried for two counts of misdemeanour and two counts of harassment for four months, he was found guilty on Monday. But instead of a prison sentence, he is ordered to attend in-prison domestic violence counselling. In case of any breach of the sentence, Majors will have to face a year in prison.

As a result of the ongoing trials, Majors's professional life has taken a hit. Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the actor as the villain Kang the Conqueror after a guilty announcement. His management company, Entertainment 360, also dropped the actor from their label. According to his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, the actor is optimistic about working in the industry again.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.