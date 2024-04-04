Who is Julia Garner? Know More About Ozark Star As She Joins Marvel Studio’s The Fantastic Four Family

Julia Garner, 30 is all set to start her new venture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, the star has joined The Fantastic Four’s cast. Garner will portray a Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer.

As per the portal, Julia Fox is the new member of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four, who will be joined by many talented actors in the film. Pedro Pascal will play Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will play Invisible, Joseph Quinn will portray the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play The Thing.

With such a star-studded cast with great talent, The Fantastic Four movie will surely keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

It will be a delight for the audience the see Julia Garner in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four. She has impressed the audience and the critics multiple times with her performances.

Julia Garner And Her Filmography

Garner was born on February 1, 1994, in New York. She made her debut in 2011, in Martha Macy May Marlene. She is known for portraying Ruth Langmore in Ozark available on Netflix, one of the highly acclaimed shows on the streaming platform.

She came limelight when she played Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna. The series is based on real life and it draws inspiration from Anna Sorokin, a con artist who posed as a wealthy German Heiress.

The actress has also notably been a part of The Last Exorcism II, Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, Good Kids, and Tomato Red. She also featured in Lena Dunham’s Girls series in the episode titled ‘The Panic In Central Park’. She also played a recurring role in FX’s The Americans series.

Know More About Julia Garner And Her Background

The Inventing Anna Star was born to Tami Gingold and Thomas Garner. Her mother Tami, is a therapist by profession. Her mother had a successful career as an actress and comedian in Israel. Her father Thomas, is a painter and an art teacher. Garner also has an elder sister named Anna Garner.

Julia Garner started training for acting at the age of 15. She attended Eagle Hill School, which is in Connecticut. According to Wikipedia, Garner started taking acting classes to overcome her shyness.

Garner is married to the lead single of Foster The People, Mark Foster. The couple got married in December of 2019 at New York City Hall.

