10 Best Episodes Of Fantastic Four: The Animated Series; RANKED

There were many excellent episodes of the animated Fantastic Four series, but some stood out more than others. Between 1994 and 1996, the animated Marvel series produced 26 episodes throughout two seasons. Fans have requested a similar remake of Spider-Man: The Animated Series since the announcement of the X-Men ’97 revival series. Therefore, the Fantastic Four may eventually be considered for a modern Disney+ makeover. Given that X-Men ’97 has already committed a second season, several Marvel animated series from that era may play significant roles in the MCU.

Here’s a list of fan-favorite top 10 episodes from the series:

1. “When Calls Galactus” Is The Greatest Episode (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 8)

The Fantastic Four animated series’ best episode is still “When Calls Galactus.” It offers exhilarating interactions with well-known Marvel heroes like Ghost Rider, Iron Man, and Thor, as well as the mesmerizing presence of the cosmic entity Galactus. The Fantastic Four take on their most deadly foe in this episode, which expertly combines high-stakes action with in-depth character development. The team’s biggest test is sparked by Galactus’s menacing presence, which leads to an incredible battle that displays their bravery and resiliency. “When Calls Galactus” is a perfect example of the Fantastic Four’s unique blend of depth and thrill.

2. “To Battle The Living Planet” Was A Thrilling Team-Up (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 6)

With its famous adversary, Ego the Living Planet, “To Battle the Living Planet” stands out as one of the best episodes of Fantastic Four. This exciting episode provides a fun prelude to the galactic journey of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, showcasing the team’s resourcefulness in taking on such a strong adversary. Viewers are in for an exciting ride with this episode’s blend of humor, action, and creativity. “To Battle, The Living Planet” is a remarkable and unforgettable installment in the Fantastic Four animated series because of Ego’s terrifying presence, which gives the story more depth.

3. “Doomsday” Depicted The Iconic Villain (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 13)

One of the best episodes of the Fantastic Four is “Doomsday,” a classic episode. With the menacing adversary Doctor Doom and the mysterious Silver Surfer, it tells an exciting story based on the Fantastic Four’s illustrious past in Marvel Comics. The Fantastic Four are faced with their biggest obstacle to date as Doctor Doom threatens to bring havoc to the entire planet. “Doomsday” perfectly captures the spirit of the series with its intense action and gripping character dynamics. Its compelling plot makes it one of the most memorable episodes and leaves a lasting effect on viewers.

4. “Inhumans Saga: Part 2: The Inhumans Among Us” Featured A Thrilling Battle (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 3)

The Fantastic Four animated series’ “Inhumans Saga: Part 2: The Inhumans Among Us” is an exciting episode that’s mostly worth watching for its gripping depiction of the Fantastic Four versus the Inhumans. The episode effectively conveys the strengths and personalities of both teams, setting up an exciting and engaging clash. The episode expertly strikes a mix between action and character development as tensions rise and alliances change, providing an engrossing examination of identity and bravery. The episode “The Inhumans Among Us” is exceptional and demonstrates how the show can produce gripping narratives and titanic conflicts.

5. “Inhumans Saga: Part 3: Beware the Hidden Land” Was A Dynamic Adventure (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 4)

The Fantastic Four animated series’ “Inhumans Saga: Part 3: Beware the Hidden Land” is among its best episodes. To foil the schemes of Black Bolt’s cunning brother, Maximus, the Fantastic Four and the mysterious Inhumans form an incredible alliance. The episode gives viewers an exciting and engaging experience by deftly fusing action, drama, and complex character interactions. The episode portrays the last chapter in the Inhumans Saga, solidifying its place as a crucial episode as the heroes traverse the dangerous Hidden Land, encountering powerful enemies and unforeseen obstacles.

6. “Prey Of The Black Panther” Depicted The Famed Wakandan Hero (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 7)

Marvel’s renowned hero, Black Panther, arrives stunningly and challenges the mighty Fantastic Four team in the exciting animated series “Prey of the Black Panther” episode. In a suspenseful battle, T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, faces the legendary superhero team while traveling outside his native country. In this episode, Black Panther battles the combined strength of the Fantastic Four to see how smart and skilled he is in combat. The thrilling story “Prey of the Black Panther” accentuates the vast and varied fabric of the Marvel Universe with its powerful action scenes and deft storyline twists.

7. “And A Blind Man Shall Lead Them” Featured Daredevil (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 1)

The Fantastic Four team finds themselves in a terrible situation when they lose their abilities. Doctor Doom takes over their headquarters in the iconic “And A Blind Man Shall Lead Them” episode. The Fantastic Four are helpless, and Daredevil’s sudden arrival proves crucial in helping them out by showcasing his unique skills and resourcefulness. The addition of Daredevil to the tale gives it an additional degree of mystery and bravery while the squad struggles with its weakness. The Fantastic Four and Daredevil’s partnership serves as a powerful reminder of the value of courageous support and solidarity in the face of hardship.

8. “Inhumans Saga: Part 1: And The Wind Cries Medusa” Introduced The Human Torch’s Love Interest (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 2)

“Inhumans Saga: Part 1: And The Wind Cries Medusa” introduced the mysterious Medusa, the Human Torch’s romantic interest, representing a momentous occasion in the Fantastic Four animated series. The enigmatic Inhumans were also revealed to the audience in this episode, introducing the well-known Marvel characters to the animated Marvel universe. The stage was set for an engrossing, three-part story full of mystery and adventure as the Fantastic Four encountered Medusa and learned more about the workings of the Inhuman society. The exciting story arc “And The Wind Cries Medusa” was established.

9. “Nightmare In Green” Saw The Thing Battle The Hulk (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 9)

Fantastic Four’s “Nightmare in Green,” an excellent episode, features a compelling plot in which Doctor Doom uses the Incredible Hulk to subvert the Fantastic Four. This compelling story results from an unforgettable showdown between the Hulk and the Thing, evoking memories of legendary Marvel Comics conflicts. The episode gives viewers a dazzling display of superhero action while deftly capturing the essence of these adored characters. “Nightmare in Green” is a noteworthy episode that highlights the enduring attraction of the Fantastic Four and their enduring fights with difficult enemies. It does this with its captivating plot and dynamic fight scenes.

10. “Worlds Within Worlds” Included A Terrifying Villain (Fantastic Four Season 2, Episode 5)

The Fantastic Four animated series’ “Worlds Within Worlds” is a noteworthy episode that showcases strong character development and a captivating storyline. It presents Psycho-Man, a potent antagonist who corrupts the usually upright Susan Storm, giving her a significantly deeper depth of characterization. The episode’s strength is in how it examines moral quandaries and internal struggles and shows Susan fighting his pernicious influence. “Worlds Within Worlds” is a remarkable Fantastic Four film that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its engaging animation and compelling story.

