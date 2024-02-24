What Is Jessica Alba's Net Worth? Find Out About Actress's Glamorous Hollywood Career And More

Jessica Alba started building a career for herself at the age of 13. Ever since the actress has built an empire with some of the great roles in Hollywood and businesses in her bag. Alba has enough net worth to list her among the wealthiest celebrities.

Apart from making money, the Dark Angel actress has tie-ups with humanitarian organizations to work for society. Here’s a look at Jessica’s life, career, and net worth.

Category: Richest Celebrities

Total net worth: $100 million

Birthdate: 28 April, 1981

Birthplace: Pomona, California

Gender: Female

Height: 5ft 6 in

Profession: Actress, Entrepreneur

Nationality: American

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Jessica Alba, born on April 28th, 1981, in California, has German, Spanish, Mexican, and English ancestry. With her father working for the U.S. Air Force, Jessica and her family often relocated to different cities until she was 9. Later, she settled in Claremont with her parents and her brother.

During the early years of her life, the actress struggled with her health, as she was diagnosed with asthma and had partially collapsed lungs twice. Battling through it all, Alba completed her education, graduated from Claremont High School, and joined the Atlantic Theatre Company.

Jessica Alba’s Acting Career

Jessica Alba set her foot in Hollywood at the age of 13. Alba landed a small role in the movie Camp Nowhere in 1994. She played the role of Gail in the feature film. Later, the actress acted as a child artist in a few commercials for Nintendo. She then got a spot in Nickelodeon's comedy series, The Secret World of Alex Mack. The years from 1994 to 1998 were a period of minor/cameo roles for Alba, as she appeared briefly in various shows, including Beverly Hills 90210, Love Boat: The Next Wave, and P.U.N.K.S.

In 1999, Jessica bagged a lead role opposite Drew Barrymore in Comedy Horror, Idle Hands. Ever since, Alba has ruled in films with some majors, including the TV series Dark Angel and the movies Fantastic Four (2005), the sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Good Luck Chuck (2007), The Eye (2008), Valentine's Day (2010), Little Fockers (2010), and Mechanic: Resurrection (2016).

The Honest Company

In 2012, Jessica Alba launched her business under The Honest Company. The firm sells household products, body care products, and other baby-friendly goods. She started the company along with her business partner, Christopher Gavigan. Alba’s company saw massive growth in 2014, valued at US$1 billion.

In the later stages of her business, the actress also released a line of hair and skincare products. The new products were launched under the name Honest Beauty. In 2022, the Fantastic Four star owned 6.5 percent of the company by holding the position of Chief Creative Director. Alba works for an annual base salary of $700,000.

Jessica Alba’s Personal Life

Jessica Alba has been in a couple of relationships during the course of her career. While filming the TV series Dark Angel, Alba dated her co-star, Michael Weatherly, for three years. The two were also engaged but broke up in 2003.

While opening up about their affair, the actress said, "I don't know [why I got engaged]. I was a virgin. He was 12 years older than me. I thought he knew better. My parents weren't happy. They're really religious. They believe God wouldn't allow the Bible to be written if it wasn't what they were supposed to believe. I'm completely different."

The actress met Cash Warren a year later while filming The Fantastic Four. The couple dated for four years and got married in 2008 in Vegas. The duo shares two daughters and a son from their marriage.

Jessica Alba's Real Estate Assets

Jessica Alba has a net worth of approximately $100 million. She raises the majority of her money through her business. The Honest Company went public in 2021, out of which Alba earned 5.56 million shares. Her stake was valued at $130 million before taxes at the public launch price of $23. Her investment was valued at about $25 million in March 2022, when the company's price dropped to about $5.

On the real estate side of the story, the actress bought a house in Beverly Hills in 2017. Alba's mansion costs around $10 million for its star-studded location. The house is designed in a traditional style with a modern touch, with a huge backyard, garage, and neighbors, including Channing Tatum, Demi Moore, and Lisa Vanderpump.

