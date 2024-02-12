Did Pedro Pascal Back Out Of Daredevil For Narcos? Actor Reveals

Amidst the fervor surrounding Pedro Pascal's potential entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through the reboot film Fantastic Four, a recent revelation has stirred curiosity among fans. The actor disclosed that he had to forego a role in the original Daredevil series to seize an opportunity in Narcos.

In a recent Career Retrospective event hosted by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation , Pedro Pascal offered a glimpse into the pivotal moment when he opted for Narcos over Daredevil. Reflecting on his journey, Pascal revealed that after his character met his fate in Game of Thrones, he found himself with newfound availability. It was during this juncture that he auditioned for Narcos, a role he initially missed out on but later secured when the initial actor dropped out.

The Last of Us star stated, “I got Narcos because of Game of Thrones - they were shocked to know that I was available because the fight scene had not aired yet. So, really, this is a major [confession]. I did audition for [Narcos]. I did not get the part. They offered it to somebody else, and then that person fell out. But, at that point, the fourth season of Game of Thrones was airing, and when the actor fell out of the role, I was auditioning for Daredevil for Marvel.”

Interestingly, Pascal's potential role in Daredevil wasn't for the titular character, but rather for a supporting character—an attorney within the Marvel universe. However, the allure of a larger role in Narcos presented itself just as Pascal was set to test for Daredevil. This unforeseen turn of events placed two Netflix projects in competition, ultimately leading Pascal to choose Narcos. “It was like a supporting character [for Daredevil] You know, 'Character Number Six.' He was a lawyer, I can't remember the name...I was going to test for that role, and so, to intercept the test, they ended up offering me the Narcos [role]. It was like Netflix against Netflix,” Pascal added.

Pedro Pascal’s possible MCU role in the Fantastic Four reboot

Despite missing out on one opportunity within the MCU, Pedro Pascal's career has continued to ascend. Following his acclaimed portrayal in Narcos, Pascal ventured into the realm of Star Wars with his role in The Mandalorian, captivating audiences with his performance as the titular character. Furthermore, his involvement in HBO's The Last of Us has garnered critical acclaim and prestigious award nominations, solidifying his status as a versatile and sought-after actor.

While Pascal may have missed his chance to join the MCU through Daredevil, recent reports suggest that he may soon rectify this with a significant role in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Although Marvel has yet to officially confirm Pascal's casting as Reed Richards, the anticipation among fans is palpable. The reboot, announced during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, has undergone directorial changes, with Matt Shakman, the WandaVision maker, now helming the project.

Talking about his new MCU project, Shakman shared, as retrieved via Collider , “There will be an announcement at some point! I know the internet is very excited to find out, and I'm excited to share it. I just can't do it yet. We are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've ever seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Despite the absence of official announcements, Pascal's potential involvement in the upcoming film, Fantastic Four, has ignited excitement among fans eagerly awaiting his debut in the Marvel universe. Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.

