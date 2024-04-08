Who Is Larry David's Wife Ashley Underwood? Know More As Curb Your Enthusiasm Star Calls Her 'A Great Middler'

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David married Ashley Underwood in 2020. The couple met at Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday party in 2017. Recently, during Tribeca Film’s An Evening With Larry David event held in New York, David spoke about his wife being a good middler and that it was too much pressure for him to be the middler.

During the event, the 76-year-old told Ari Melber, “She's very engaging, very funny, good personality, knows about a lot of things, and can talk to different people.” David, being the middler himself, said, “I don't think I am a good middler. I came out as one on the show, but I don't want to be that.” He added, "It's too much pressure for me. I don't like it.”

It seems like Underwood is there to help David with awkward situations at parties, like being a middler. As much as we know about Larry David, little is known about his wife. Read ahead to learn more about Ashley Underwood.

Know more about Ashley Underwood

As per People, Ashley Underwood joined the team behind Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? She is also friends with actress Isla Fischer, who was featured in one of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s episodes.

Underwood and David seem like a perfect match, as she appreciates her husband’s sense of humor. She told GQ, “We'll be at a dinner party, and Larry will take his last bit of food and just stand up for us to go. I just shrug. He gets the laugh, and I get to ride his coattails.”

Both share pets, which clearly shows that they both are animal lovers. This couple is just like other couples when it comes to quirky things that happen in relationships.

David told The New York Times that they both start watching a show, in case one person is not there, the other person doesn't wait around. He said, “Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem."

He added, "You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts, and then it's impossible to catch up. And I'll catch her. I'll walk into the room, and she'll instantly click off the TV."

How the couple adjusted to each other’s lives

Underwood moved in with David in 2019 while his daughter Cazzie lived with him. David revealed that it wasn't easy living together. In February 2020, he told the New York Times, “There's not a moment in the day when there isn't friction between at least two of us."

"Then, when that gets resolved, two others are at each other's throats, and it's invariably about dishes. 'You didn't do the dishes!' Or 'You didn't help with the dishes!' I think that is being screamed all over the world now," he added.

But it seems they are making things work since they are still together and going strong. Even after being married to a famous person, Underwood has managed to keep a low profile in the media.

