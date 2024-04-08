'I Talk To Him': Larry David Feels His Curb Your Enthusiasm Late Co-Star Richard Lewis Still 'Watches' Him

Comedian Larry David, in an interview with Today, said that he perceives his Curb Your Enthusiasm late co-star watches him. He further shared that he talks to Lewis, followed by his decision to end the hit show that ran 12 seasons.

Larry David remembers his late co-star Richard Lewis

During the recent conversation that aired Sunday on the Today show, the Seinfeld co-creator spoke to Willie Geist about the popular series finale of his long-running HBO comedy. David also revealed about his Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star's death, revealing he still sometimes speaks with Lewis.

"It's so hard to believe that he's not here," David said. "Actually, I talk to him because I feel he's watching me, and I tell him, 'Hey, leave me alone. Keep away.' "

According to People, David remembered his late co-star Lewis as the "sweetest guy," adding, "I loved him." He also described the comedian's death as a "big loss."

Meanwhile, the comedian (76) honored the late Richard Lewis ahead of his Curb Your Enthusiasm swan song.

According to USA Today, Lewis died in February after suffering a heart attack.

Furthermore, David said in a previous tribute that "he had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that, I’ll never forgive him."

Posthumously, the late actor continued to appear in episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm this season.

Larry David talks about the show’s ending

In Today interview, Larry David explains his reasons behind taking the decision to end the Curb Your Enthusiasm Show that ran for two decades.

The comedian plays a fictional version of himself who is often hilariously blunt, and he argues he has essentially aged out of the role, per USA Today.

"I'm too old to really be on camera every single week now," David said. "To act the way I do on this show, how can I continue to act like that? It's insane. Yeah, I can do it in my 50s and 60s to mid-70s. I'm not going into the 80s acting like that!"

Moreover, David also conceded he has "maybe a shred" of sentimentality about the series ending, noting he "couldn't imagine ever having more fun in my life than I did doing that show."

This is another highly anticipated series finale for a show created by David, and it comes almost 26 years after Seinfeld controversially concluded with its main characters going to prison.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 appears to have set up an ending echoing Seinfeld after David's character was arrested for handing out water to a person waiting in line to vote.

Besides, David has suggested prior seasons of Curb could also be the show's last, but he insists this truly is the show's ending. The comedian told Geist that there is "no chance" the series ever returns.

"Nobody believes me," David previously told the Today show. "I don't understand it. People don't believe me. This is it!"

In conclusion, the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm aired Sunday, April 7, this year, at 10 pm ET on the HBO channel.

