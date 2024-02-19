Who Is Madisson Hausburg's Husband Ish Soto? Everything To Know As Siesta Key Star Madisson Hausburg Welcomes Baby Girl

Madisson Hausburg shared delightful news with her fans by revealing that she along with her hubby, Ish Soto has welcomed their baby girl into this world. As Madisson Hausburg, known for her role in the reality TV series Siesta Key, welcomes her baby girl into the world, the spotlight shines not only on her but also on her husband, Ish Soto, who remains to keep himself away from the spotlight despite serving as producer for many popular shows.

Everything to know about Madisson Hausburg's husband Ish Soto

Born on September 10, 1973, Ish, Ismael, Soto is the supportive partner standing beside Madisson as they embrace parenthood together. Their relationship, despite drawing attention due to their 20-year age gap, remains steadfast amid public scrutiny. Before his appearance on Siesta Key, Ish carved his path in the entertainment industry as a Hollywood producer. Graduating from Indiana University in 1995, he embarked on a successful career, contributing to renowned shows like The Amazing Race, Naked and Afraid, and Kitchen Nightmares.

In 2017, he ventured into reality TV with Siesta Key, where he met Madisson. Despite the initial controversy surrounding their relationship with respect to their age gap and Soto serving as a producer for Hausburg's TV reality show, their bond flourished, leading to an engagement in August 2020, which further evolved into their happy married life. Soto has also produced documentary-style reality shows, such as The UnXplained and The Curse of Oak Island.

Madisson Hausburg's emotional journey to motherhood as she welcomes her second child

Madisson Hausburg's recent Instagram announcement of the arrival of her baby girl, born on February 12, 2024, marks a joyous moment in her life. Hausburg along with her hubby, shared the photo of their baby girl as she clinched on Hausburg's fingers, captioning, "Sunday Christina Soto 🎀 2/12/24." The Siesta Key star announced her second pregnancy back in July 2023 revealing the coming of her second child.

Accompanied by heartfelt images of her newborn, the post radiates love and happiness, contrasting with the painful memory of her first pregnancy. In December 2021, Madisson and Ish faced the devastating loss of their son, Elliott, who was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks. Despite the heartache, they remained resilient, commemorating Elliot's first birthday with poignant tributes expressing enduring love and longing.

In her candid Instagram posts, Madisson bares her soul, reflecting on the profound impact Elliot had on her life and the enduring bond they share. She shared, “I keep writing and rewriting this caption, but nothing I say could ever possibly convey the love I have for my sweet Elliot. This perfect baby boy made me a mom. He will forever be the greatest gift of my life. There is so little I remember from this past year…but I remember meeting you and holding you like it was yesterday. Your love was the strongest thing I have ever felt in my life. I will always love you with all of my heart, Tiny. I can’t wait to see you again someday. Happy first birthday Elliot Angel.”

Madisson Hausburg's journey to motherhood, intertwined with love, loss, and resilience, surely captivates the hearts of many. As the couple embraces their new role as parents to a baby girl, their journey to parenthood is surely inspiring to many.

