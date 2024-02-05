Who Is Marisa Abela? Everything To Know About The Actress Playing Amy Winehouse In Back To Black Biopic

All eyes will be on the actress playing the renowned singer, Maltese star Marisa Abela, when the much awaited biopic "Back to Black" about Amy Winehouse is released later this year. Even though Abela isn't as well-known as Winehouse, the 24-year-old is demonstrating that she has the skill and charm to depict the renowned artist's rocky ascent to stardom in the upcoming movie. Everything you need to know about Marisa Abela's interpretation of Amy Winehouse is provided here.

Abela was born in London in 1998 and is of Maltese and British ancestry. Prior to making her breakthrough in movies and television, she worked in theater. She had parts in the BBC series "Industry" and the movie "Cobweb". After a protracted casting process, Abela was cast as Winehouse, and she won over director Sam Taylor-Johnson with both her musical abilities and her ability to convey Winehouse's essence. Even though her name may not be well-known, Abela has talent and charisma that are far beyond her years.

Abela's transformation for the role

It's remarkable how much Abela changed physically to play Winehouse in interviews and pictures from the "Back to Black" set. She has an eerie similarity to Winehouse thanks to her striking tattoos, beehive hairstyle, dramatic eyeliner, and clothing style. In order to perfect Winehouse's raspy, strong vocals, Abela also spent a lot of time working with a vocal coach. The teaser showcases Abela's flawless imitation of Winehouse's stage persona, mannerisms, and distinct aesthetic.

With her recent global debut as Winehouse, Abela has made a name for herself, and the future seems bright for her. Since Winehouse is one of her main influences, accepting the role felt like a complete circle for her. Top UK talent agency United Agents represents Abela, and they will undoubtedly take advantage of her recent success from 'Back to Black' by landing additional prestigious roles in films and television shows. Fans will be curious to see where Abela's extraordinary skills take her and whether she can make a successful career out of her one-time Winehouse role.

Abela on preparing for the role

Abela has talked candidly in interviews about the rigorous training regimen, which includes studying past interviews and performances to become in tune with Winehouse's unique vocal style and mannerisms as well as listening to her music repeatedly. In order to comprehend the toll that celebrity and addiction imposed on the star, she also looked into Winehouse's turbulent personal life. Although she felt she had a "huge responsibility" to do Winehouse justice, Abela said she found her position to be "incredibly rewarding". Her excellent portrayal demonstrates her commitment to honesty.

Marisa Abela has demonstrated that she has the charm and talent necessary to accurately capture the iconic Amy Winehouse in cinema through her engrossing performance in the recently released biopic "Back to Black" and interviews on her creative process. Abela's remarkable ability to mimic Winehouse's appearance, voice, and mannerisms, even if her career is still in its early stages, indicates that she will have a very bright future. Later this year, when "Back to Black" opens in theaters, audiences will get to see if she can live up to the anticipation.

