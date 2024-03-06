Who Is Meri Brown? All About Janelle Brown's Sister Wife As She Pays Tribute To Garrison Brown After His Tragic Death At 25

Janelle and Kody Brown are getting all the needed support and empathy from their fellow Sister Wives family members amid the untimely demise of their son, Robert Garrison Brown, who died by apparent suicide in his Arizona home.

TMZ reported the tragic news on Tuesday, stating that the Sheriff’s Department, who found Garrison Brown deceased upon arrival due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound suspected no foul play.

Confirming the news of their 25-year-old son’s death on Instagram, Janelle and Kody Brown in a joint statement wrote, "[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.”

The couple who divorced in 2022 also asked for privacy during their difficult time.

In the wake of Garrison’s passing, Janelle’s sister wife Meri Brown shared a touching tribute for him as well. Reposting Janelle and Kody’s aforementioned statement on the social media app, Meri wrote, “Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

Amid the Sister Wives star coming ahead to grieve the loss of one of her own, below we are getting to know Meri Brown better.

Advertisement

Who is Meri Brown — How was the Sister Wives star connected to Garrison Brown

Meri Brown was Garrison Brown’s father’s first wife, whom he married in April 1990.

However, after 32 years of marriage, Meri called it quits with her polygamous husband, Kody, in December 2022. During the course of their marriage, the couple became a parent to a daughter, Leon Brown, now 25.

Meri Brown's Life outside Sister Wives

Meri Brown, the mother of one, who starred in all 18 seasons of Sister Wives worked in the mental health industry before she became a reality TV star. She, however, lost her job when Sister Wives debuted on TLC in September 2010.

“They felt like they needed to protect the company,” Meri Brown said about losing her job on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“It actually makes me really sad because I loved my job. It breaks my heart, definitely…But I understand where they’re coming from,” she added.

In the aftermath of Sister Wives' end, Mary depends on Lizzie’s Heritage Inn for her finances, per Screenrant.com. The bed and breakfast was a home originally built by Meri’s great-great-grandparents Sarah and Charles Adams in 1870, the outlet notes. The property was, however, sold in the 1980s and Meri had to buy it back in order to launch her venture.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, named after Meri’s great-grandmother, opened to the public in December 2017. It is located in Parowan, Utah, and offers exclusive retreats and tours.

Besides the hospitality sector endeavor, Meri Brown also collaborates with various businesses to promote their goods and services online. Also, Meri mentions that she is a New York Times best-selling author, courtesy of her book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

Robert Garrison Brown is survived by his parents, five siblings, and multiple half-siblings. The gone-too-soon actor was also a member of the National Guard.

ALSO READ: How Many Kids Do Janelle Brown And Kody Brown Have? All About Their Children Amid Son Garrison Brown's Death