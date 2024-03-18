Who Is Quintavious Johnson? All About The American Idol Contestant As He Earns Golden Ticket After Soulful Cover Of Alabaster Box

Every season of American Idol brings forth new talent and captivating performances, and this year is no exception. One contestant who has captured the hearts of both judges and viewers alike is Quintavious Johnson. With his soul-stirring rendition of CeCe Winian’s Alabaster Box, this 21-year-old secured his golden ticket to Hollywood. Let’s dive into Quintavious’s journey and his remarkable audition that earned him a golden ticket to Hollywood.

A soulful audition

Quintavious Johnson walked onto the American Idol stage with a dream in his heart and a beautiful song. Opting for a gospel classic, he took the judges on a spiritual journey with his rendition of Alabaster Box. Katy Perry, one of the judges, was visibly moved by his performance expressing her desire to return to the choir after hearing him sing.

Johnson’s background and early life

Born on November 28, 2001, in Franklin, Tennesse, Johnson’s journey in the world of music began at a young age. His innate talent was discovered by his mother, Yolanda, when he was just 11 months old, as he flawlessly echoed a tune she hummed while shopping. Encouraged by his mother, Johnson joined the Lime Stone Baptist Choir at the tender age of three, marking the beginning of his musical journey.

Inspired by iconic artists like Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys and Mariah Carey, Johnson honed his craft through vocal lessons and performances at various events, including singing the National Anthem at sports venues. Despite his young age, he has already achieved remarkable milestones, including reaching the Top 5 in Season 9 of America’s Got Talent and performing at renowned venues such as the Grand Ole Opry and Madison Square Garden.

Judges’s praise and advice

Following his captivating performance, the judges showered Johnson with praise for his talent and authenticity. Lionel Richie exclaimed, “Somebody let him go,” expressing his awe at Quintavious’ performance. “What you gave us today was just inspiring, but more importantly, you feel every note,” Richie added.

Luke described it as a “second baptism,” emphasizing the emotional impact of his audition. He also said, “There’s a realness to you and a rawness. You’ve got some stories in that voice.”

Katy Perry, touched by the song’s significance, waved a white tissue in surrender. She said it’s a song close to her heart, as she grew up listening to it, having had Christian preachers for parents. “There was a whole healing, there was a whole baptism for everyone,” said Katy.

Katy’s words of encouragement

Despite Quintavious’ undeniable talent, Katy Perry offered him some valuable advice for the competition ahead. She encouraged him to explore different facets of his singing, emphasizing the need to be versatile. With confidence in his abilities, she said, “You’re good at this. Find some more aces up your sleeve.” Both Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan gave their approval, ensuring Quintavious’ journey to Hollywood.

With unanimous approval from the judges, Quintavious Johnson secured his golden ticket to Hollywood.

