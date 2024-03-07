Who Is Max Dasher? All About The American Idol Season 22 Contestant As Lionel Richie Calls Him The Country Music James Dean

When Max Dasher entered his American Idol audition, he felt overwhelmed by the idea of pursuing his dream. However, Lionel Richie and the judges reassured him that his aspirations for stardom were entirely valid.

The 18-year-old from Black Mountain, NC, confidently took the stage and delivered a captivating rendition of the Southern classic "Rock, Salt & Nails" by Utah Phillips. His performance was filled with energy, charm, and twang, earning him a standing ovation from Katy Perry .

Luke Bryan offers advice to young country crooner Max Dasher

"You have that sparkle, that special something," praised Billboard Music Award winner Katy Perry. "Your authenticity is undeniable, like striking gold."

Though impressed by the audition, Luke Bryan didn't immediately praise contestant Max Dasher directly. Instead, he identified with the young country crooner and offered some pointers for improvement.

Luke stood up and demonstrated to Max a more composed entrance. He advised him to dial back his energy to win the American Idol Season 22 crown.

"I love how you did your audition exactly like I would have. Playing the guitar like you were trying to break a string," American country singer Luke Bryan laughed. "If we can help you relax and realize how cool you are, man, you've got some magic in you."

Lionel Richie says Max shows potential, needs refinement

Lionel Richie sees potential in Max's stage presence and believes he could be exceptional with refinement.

"Keep in mind, you're 18, and you've got that James Dean look. Work on boosting your vocals, but don't forget to bring your attitude." Lionel Richie says.

In American Idol, it's refreshing to see contestants performing songs by artists like Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, and Whiskey Myers. Although not flawless, all three judges confidently said, 'yes,' sending Max to Hollywood.

