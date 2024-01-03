Who is rumored to be on Jeffrey Epstein's list? Exploring previously sealed court documents set to be made public soon

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and sexual abuse

A list of names linked to pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could be released anytime soon. Loretta Preska, a United States judge overseeing the case, has ordered the release of the list, which was previously kept under wraps.

The list is said to include prominent names from Hollywood, politics, and business who had any tangential ties with Epstein. It will also include the names of sex-trafficking victims and witnesses to Epstein’s crimes.

Here's everything you need to know about the notorious Epstein's list

The list is reported to have anywhere between 150 to 200 names of Jeffrey Epstein's aides and associates. The names have appeared in court documents and legal hearings over the years and were referred to as John and Jane Does, thus keeping the identity of the person hidden.

Judge Loretta Preska, however, decided that some of the names on the list could be unsealed, given that they had already been known to the public through court testimonies and dispositions. She allowed anyone affected by the release of the document to file an objection until January 1st, meaning the list could be released anytime now.

The names of victims who were minors when they were subjected to Jeffrey Epstein's heinous crimes will be kept hidden and protected at all costs. "The public interest does not outweigh the privacy interests of the alleged minor victim," Judge Loretta Preska wrote.

Virginia Giuffre's defamation case facilitated the Epstein's list to be disclosed

Virginia Giuffre filed a defamation case in 2015 against Epstein and his partner-in-crime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. She accused the duo of trafficking her as a minor. Maxwell, a British socialite who was quick to defy the allegations back then, is now serving 20 years in prison on charges related to sex trafficking.

Giuffre's defamation case was settled in 2017, but will now be credited for disclosing Epstein's list if and when it happens.

Which prominent names could be on Epstein’s list?

Prince Andrew of the UK could be one of the high-profile names on the much-anticipated list. Virginia Giuffre accused the royal of forcing her to have sex with him when she was 17. Prince Andrew has profusely denied the allegations. The case between Giuffre and Prince Andrew was settled in court in 2022 for an undisclosed amount. In a statement to the court, Prince Andrew said, “He regrets his association with Epstein.”

Bill Gates is another influential name who could be on the list of Epstein’s associates. However, a spokesperson for the Microsoft co-founder denied any soliciting between him and Epstein, stating that Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein met only for “philanthropic purposes, which he deeply regrets.”

Former US President Bill Clinton could also be named for using Epstein’s airplane for his trips between 2002 and 2004. In a 2019 statement, Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Urena, said that the ex-president “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty of.” He noted that Bill Clinton has “not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade.”

American footballer Aaron Rodgers recently claimed that late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel could also be among the names on Epstein’s list. Kimmel has since threatened the New York Jets QB of legal actions while denying any claims of association with Epstein.

Other prominent figures who could be named on the list include violinist Itzhak Perlman and actor Kevin Spacey. Former US president Trump could also be named.

About Jeffrey Epstein and the dark underbelly of sex trafficking and abuse

Jeffrey Epstein worked in finance and investment banking before his dark side became known to the world. He was prosecuted for operating a sex trafficking ring in 2008 but served only thirteen months in prison.

In 2019, he was arrested again for sex trafficking of minors. Several victims came forward, recounting their experiences of sexual exploitation by Jeffrey Epstein. On August 10, 2019, Epstein was discovered hanging in his jail cell.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual abuse or assault, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

