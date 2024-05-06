Anne Hathway's Tonight Show Appearance Turns Awkward; Here’s What Happened

Anne Hathway plays Solène in her new movie The Idea of You. The star was a guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming movie.

Anne stars in the 2024 romance comedy opposite Nicholas Galitzine. While promoting the movie, the actress ended up he actress ended up in an awkward situation when she tried to interact with the audience. Here’s what happened.

Anne Hathway’s awkward interaction

Anne Hathway had to endure an embarrassment as a guest on the Tonight Show. She was there to promote her upcoming movie The Idea of You when this happened.“Has anybody here read the book?” The actress asked the crowd. Hathway was curious to know if anybody had read the 2017 novel written by Robinne Lee that the film is based on. Anne’s question was greeted with an awkward silence as nobody in the crowd answered.

Jimmy Fallon was quick to save the day as he replied jokingly, "No, we don't read. He took a playful dig at his fellow talk show host by saying, "This is 'The Tonight Show.' You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people to read books. Lame!"

The host added, “We do Audible here.” Anne took a few moments to compose herself after she covered her face out of embarrassment. “What’s a book?” she joked.

About The Idea of You

The Idea of You revolves around the love story of Solène and Hayes Campbell. Solène, who is played by Anne Hathway, is a 40-year-old single mother. She unexpectedly starts dating Nicholas’ character Hayes. Hayes Campbell is 24 and the lead singer of the famous band August Moon.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter's trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes Campbell and there is an instant, undeniable spark."

The film follows the two in their whirlwind romance and how they tackle problems caused by the superstar's fame. The Idea of You will premiere on Prime on May 2.

