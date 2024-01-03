'Your reckless words put my family in danger': Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers over his Epstein list allegations
The Epstein list which could be made public anytime soon reportedly contains more than 150 names of the pedophile’s acquaintances. Jimmy Kimmel has reacted to claims about his name on the list.
Jimmy Kimmel has threatened NFL star Aaron Rodgers with legal action after the latter claimed that Kimmel will be among one of the names on the notorious Epstein list which the court is set to release to the public.
The New York Jets quarterback made the wild claims while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
The show host, Pat McAfee posted the clip on X, formerly Twitter, and joked, “This guy has been waiting in his wine cellar for this.”
The infamous Epstein list is said to contain about 200 names who had some connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers after he claims Kimmel’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein
It all started when internet personality Collin Rugg tweeted a clip of Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show where he alleged that Jimmy Kimmel would be among those named on the Epstein list.
“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, [that] are really hoping that the list doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said on McAfee’s show. The show host then quipped that the New York Jets QB had been “Waiting in his wine cellar” for the list to come out.
“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers said, adding to Pat McAfee’s wine cellar comment.
Jimmy Kimmel did not take Aaron Rodgers’ comments about him lightly. Retweeting the aforementioned Collin Rugg tweet, the late-night show host wrote, “Dear Aassho*le: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality.”
Tagging Aaron Rodgers in his tweet, Kimmel continued, “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”
The Epstein list which could be made public anytime soon reportedly contains more than 150 names of the pedophile’s acquaintances such as his associates, former employees, or passengers on his private jets.
Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers have a history
Aaron Rodgers’ recent jibe at Jimmy Kimmel could be a retaliation for the late-night show host’s March 2023 attack on the athlete.
Kimmel had then played a clip of Rodgers where the football player could be seen discussing the Epstein matter on the same show.
“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said during his February appearance on The Pat McAfee show.
Kimmel had then called Rodgers a tin-foil hatter for wanting to know the names on the Epstein list. He asked the then Green Bay Packers star to, “revisit the concussion protocol.”
