Which Stars Are Hosting Met Gala 2024 Livestream? Here's All You Need To Know

The Met Gala is one of those major fashion events that it's hard for a person to miss. The gala takes place in New York with unconventional dress codes every year.

The Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the official dress code is The Garden of Time, which is inspired by the 1962 short story of the same name by the author J. G. Ballard. Read ahead to learn about the host of the upcoming grand event.

Who will host the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala red carpet live stream will be hosted by Gwendoline Christie, who notably starred in Game of Thrones, actress La La Anthony, and supermodel Ashley Graham.

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain will make her return as a special correspondent again. She will conduct live interviews on the red carpet. The event will start off at 6 p.m. ET on May 6. She has been the special correspondent at the Met Gala since 2021. Her candid and hilarious interactions with the celebrities during the interviews have been internet favorites.

More on the Met Gala 2024

Met Gala will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Anna Wintour. Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, and TikTok CEO Shou Chew will be serving as honorary chairs.

As per Vogue, the audience will likely get to see outfits with more floral and botanical looks on the red carpet. The event will be exclusively covered on Vogue’s digital platforms, including its YouTube channel and TikTok handle.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Top 10 Viral Moments From Met Gala 2023 Ahead Of This Year’s Event