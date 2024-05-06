Star Plus show Ishqbaaz was one of the most loved TV shows. Audiences loved the ensemble of the show and also adored the chemistry that the actors shared on and off-screen. The show has been off-air for many years, but it continues to take the fans on a trip down memory lane whenever the show's actors reunite. Recently, the producer of the show Gul Khan posted a picture with Ishqbaaz actors and there were speculations about the show returning with another season.

Gul Khan opens up on Ishqbaaz season 2

After Gul Khan shared pictures with Ishqbaaz actors Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Kunal Jaisingh, the ardent fans of the show started to speculate about the producer returning with another season of the beloved show Ishqbaaz. However, Khan took to social media and shared an update about the upcoming seasons of her popular TV shows.

She wrote, "The fans make everything possible and I can't tell you guys how much you mean to us. But unfortunately, Nazar 2, Ishqbaaz 2, Jaadu 3, Qubool Hai 3, IPK 4, and Aashiqana 5 is not coming. Thank u for all the love."

Take a look at the post shared by Gul Khan on Instagram:

More about Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz was a romantic drama with Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta playing the popular roles of Anika and Shivay. Audiences adored the bindaas character that Chandna played while Mehta's character of an angry young man also garnered appreciation. The show also had actors Leenesh Matto, Mansi Srivastava, Neha Laxmi Iyer, and Subha Rajput in prominent roles.

Gul Khan has many popular TV shows in her kitty which are still loved and missed by the viewers. Her current offering Imlie on Star Plus featuring Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy is all set to big adieu to the viewers.

