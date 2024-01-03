'Blood is thicker than good sense': Royal commentator questions King Charles rehabilitating Prince Andrew's image

In a surprising turn of events, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is back in the headlines with a flurry of legal troubles, raising questions about his image rehabilitation orchestrated by King Charles. Royal commentator Daniela Elser sheds light on the controversies surrounding the disgraced prince and the royal family’s seemingly perplexing efforts to quietly reinstate him into public life.

A royal return to headlines

Just when it seemed Prince Andrew’s had faced public scrutiny, two legal cases have propelled him back into the limelight. The first involves unsealed documents related to Johanna Sjoberg, who accused the duke of inappropriate conduct during his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Johanna Sjoberg’s claims have resurfaced, with a New York judge ruling on unseal documents, potentially adding a new layer of scandal to Prince Andrew’s already tarnished reputation. The alleged incident, coupled with a court case involving a Turkish fraudster and a Libyan gun smuggler, paints a disconcerting picture of the duke’s activities.

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle planning to meet with King Charles? Here's what we know

Palace intrigue and embarrassing details

The court case in the UK reveals that Prince Andrew invited questionable individuals to St James’s Palace, shedding light on his associations. The revelations include encounters with a convicted Libyan gun runner, Tarek Kaituni, and a Turkish millionaire embroiled in a $75 million fraud case. Despite no direct accusations against the Duke, the unfolding details provide fodder for embarrassment.

Advertisement

Despite facing legal troubles, Prince Andrew continues to enjoy the perks of his royal life. Attempts by King Charles to remove him from Royal Lodge have failed, leaving the disgraced duke with a luxurious 31-room residence. The symbolic implications of Andrew’s continued residence in such a prominent royal abode highlight the royal family’s leniency toward him.

The Teflon Twit’s unyielding status

Prince Andrew’s ability to maintain his royal privileges, host shooting weekends at Windsor Castle, and attend significant family events raises questions about the royal family’s motivations. Even the city of York withdrew his honorary freedom, reflecting the widespread disdain for the duke.

Daniela Elser expresses bewilderment at the royal family's attempts to rehabilitate Prince Andrew's image, emphasizing that "blood is thicker than good sense, legal advice, and taste." Despite public disapproval, Andrew has been allowed to partake in royal ceremonies and adopt the late Queen's corgis.

The recent legal controversies, especially the unsealed Sjoberg documents, have reignited concerns about Prince Andrew's role within the monarchy. Elser suggests that the ongoing scandals provide potent fuel for the British republican movement, challenging public acceptance of the monarchy.

ALSO READ: Why did King Charles not meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids throughout 2023? Exploring the reason