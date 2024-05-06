Did you know Dharmendra initially didn’t allow Bobby Deol to sign Abbas-Mustan’s Soldier? Here’s why

Bobby Deol made a massive comeback last year with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. His performance as Abrar Haque was well appreciated. However, there are no two ways, Bobby has been a heartthrob in the 90s who won over the audiences with his charismatic style and on-screen charm.

After making a successful debut in Barsaat in 1995, Bobby Deol was next seen in Abbas Mustan’s directorial, Soldier in 1998. While the film became a turning point in his career, his father and legendary actor Dharmendra initially didn’t like the script and declined it. Read to know why.

Abbas Mustan recalls narrating the script of Soldier to Dharmendra

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha Official, the veteran director duo Abbas Mustan recalled working on their celebrated projects. During the conversation, they also reflected on signing Bobby Deol for Soldier. The director duo shared that while, the Animal actor was eager to sign the film, his father and veteran actor Dharmendra insisted on hearing the film’s script before giving his approval.

Abbas Mustan revealed Bobby signed the film enthusiastically, while Dharmendra called them home and said that his son is a newcomer in the film industry. "He is just one film old. You guys are directing Soldier, but I will hear the film's story," the duo recalled the legendary actor telling them.

Here's why Dharmendra initially declined Soldier

The veteran directors went on to recount the film’s narration to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, while he became upset and initially refused to allow Bobby to do the film, as his character kills his father in the story.

Abbas said, “The film had a lot of turn and twists in the plotline. In the film, we projected Dilip Tahil as his father and in a scene, Bobby comes and shoots him. Listening to this scene, Dharmendra ji immediately got up from his seat and said, ‘Maarne vala role mera beta nahi karege (My son will not do this role where he kills people). Then we urged him to hear the whole story. We said, ‘Kahani mein abhi twist hai. (The story has a twist).’ After hearing the whole story, he said, ‘Kya superb film banai hai aapne (You have made a superb film).'”

Soldier was an action thriller that starred Bobby Deol alongside Preity Zinta. From Bobby’s wavy hair to several super-hit tracks, the film was indeed a rage at the time of its release.

