Who Is Seann William Scott's Estranged Wife, Olivia Korenberg? Exploring Her Career And Life As They File For Divorce

Seann William Scott files for divorce from Olivia Korenberg. The duo had been married for four years before calling it quits. According to People Magazine, the reasons for their split are irreconcilable differences. The two had tied the knot secretly in 2019.

The couple shares a daughter, who is three and a half years old. The actor has asked for joint legal custody of their daughter, Frankie Rose. The documents also hint at "payable to the respondent pursuant to the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement."

Back in 2019, Scott revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he had married a "great girl." He further added that he is a pretty private person but super happy in the marriage. Before getting together with Korenberg, the American Pie actor was engaged to Lindsay Frimodt, Victoria's Secret model, in 2012.

Who is Olivia Korenberg?

Olivia Korenberg, born in California, is an interior designer and an event planner. She has been a part of the design industry since 2009 and has worked in many design firms, including as the design manager at Katie Fie Design. Olivia owns a successful business firm away from her husband Seann's profession.

The majority of the 34-year-old designer's net worth, which ranges from $500,000 to $600,000, comes from the success of her business. In 2012, she graduated with a master's degree in interior architecture. Before she married Seann Scott, the designer had a wildly successful career. Korenberg married actor Seann William Scott in September 2019, after the latter revealed dating a "wonderful girl for a while," according to an entertainment portal.

Seann William Scott's Career in Hollywood

Seann Scott stepped into the industry by taking up ad commercials and featuring in music videos. The actor's debut on TV was with the sitcom Unhappily Ever After. In 1999, Scott got his big break in Hollywood with the role of Steve Stifler in the movie American Pie.

Impressed by his performance in the movie, the makers brought his character back for the sequels. Apart from his role in the movie series, the actor has appeared in films like Road Trip, Bulletproof Monk, Evolution, and The Southland Tales.

