Are Megan Markle And Prince Harry Going For ‘Total Rebrand’? Couple Launches New Website Sparking Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched their new website, sussex.com, after dealing with Archwell for the past two years. The royal couple rebranded and reclaimed their titles to connect with the audience. The opening bios of the couple on the website read, Office of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle- Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Even the children of the two have been described as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, the rebranding ploy did not sit well with royal family fans.

A spokesperson from the royal palace expressed shock and revealed to an entertainment portal, "They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title, and if there is any hint of commercialism about it, it will be shut down. It's just staggering; they cannot see how gauche it is." On the other hand, a source close to the couple claimed that the title is "their surname and family name."

ALSO READ: Did Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Launch A New Website? Find Out

Fans reactions to Royal couple's new website launch

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced the new website to connect with the audience, fans are not happy with the royal title being used for branding purposes. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their reactions. One wrote, "Prince Harry and Meghan's biographies are immaculate! Come on".

Advertisement

While another user wrote, "This signifies their Hollywood failure and inability to succeed in their numerous business ventures. So they are falling back on the only thing they know to do and what can make them any money, trading off their royal titles. This is pathetic and demonstrates, yet again, why the titles must be removed."

Bios of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The bios of the royal couple have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex clearly written on them. Meghan's bio reads, "Our lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in our humanitarian and business ventures," giving the idea of strong feminist and gender equality beliefs.

Prince Harry's bio focused on the services of the injured personnel. His bio reads, "The international event INVICTUS GAMES FOUNDATION is a globally celebrated display of resilience, community, and athleticism that has won acclaim for its impact in celebrating those that serve." However, no one from the royal family has reacted to the duo's branding strategy yet. It's a matter of time now to understand the further consequences.

ALSO READ: Will Todd And Julie Chrisley Have No Contact Behind Bars During Valentine's Day? Here's What We Know