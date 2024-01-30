Who Is Shaun Weiss? Exploring His Life And Career As Mighty Ducks Star Celebrates 4th Year Of Sobriety

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Shaun Weiss, who is best known for his child actor days starring in The Mighty Ducks films as well as Heavyweights opposite Ben Stiller, is celebrating a milestone of four years of sobriety. Weiss' sobriety journey began in January 2020 after he was arrested on burglary and methamphetamine possession charges. TMZ reports Weiss celebrated the anniversary alongside friends and peers at the Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California.

Who is Shaun Weiss?

Born on August 27, 1979, Shaun Weiss is an American actor, and stand-up comedian known for his roles in The Mighty Ducks movies and the 1995 film Heavyweights. Weiss was born and raised in Montvale, New Jersey, and attended Pascack Hills High School. He is of Jewish descent.

Weiss started his acting career as Elvis on Pee-wee's Playhouse, but his breakthrough role was Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks films. Originally supposed to play Atuk the Eskimo and having only one line, his role was expanded. After the first two films, he appeared as Josh Birnbaum in the Disney film Heavyweights.

Weiss has delivered some commendable performances in a wide range of roles, including peripheral freak Sean on NBC's Freaks and Geeks, and in commercials for Captain Morgan, Castrol, Verizon Communications, and Mobile ESPN. He also appeared in Drillbit Taylor and Jesus Revolution in 2022, his first film in 14 years. The actor also opened for Russell Peters at Oxnard Levity Live Improv in April 2022 and introduced his own website, shaunweiss.com, in 2023.

In July 2017, Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in the Los Angeles County Jail for petty theft where he served just 12 days in jail due to overcrowding. Five days after his release, Weiss was arrested again on August 2, 2017, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, in Burbank, California, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. On 4 August 2018, he was arrested for being under the influence of drugs, according to law enforcement in Oroville, California. On January 28, 2020, Weiss was once again arrested for burglary and being under the influence of meth.

As of January 2024, Weiss graduated drug court and is four years sober.

Shaun Weiss celebrates his 4th year of sobriety

Shaun Weiss is celebrating a milestone of four years of sobriety. As per TMZ, he commemorated the anniversary alongside his friends at the Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California. The night saw Weiss perform stand-up comedy before thanking his supporters who've helped him stay sober. In attendance were fellow 1990s child actors such as Thomas Ian Nicholas, best known for his roles in Rookie of the Year and American Pie, as well as Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Weiss shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption "4 years clean!" and captioned it, "Thank you See you later."

Weiss hit rock bottom in January 2020, when he was arrested and faced burglary and methamphetamine-related charges. In July 2021, the Mighty Ducks actor completed his court-ordered drug program and had his criminal case withdrawn. Since then, he has stayed on the straight and narrow while also returning to Hollywood by leaning on his stand-up comedy. In addition, the talented actor also landed a part in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution.

According to him, someone at Lionsgate came across his aforementioned sobriety journey, which inspired them to reach out to him for the role. Following a script narration conducted over Zoom, Weiss reportedly secured the part, which sees the actor playing a war veteran struggling with addiction.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

