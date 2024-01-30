Who Killed Jam Master Jay? Everything About The Suspects As Prosecutors Claim Killers Were Motivated By 'Greed and Revenge' After Murder Trial Kicks Off

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Jam Master Jay, born on January 21, 1965, was an influential American musician and DJ. He was the DJ of the influential hip-hop group Run-DMC, which became one of the biggest in the 1980s. Mizell was the son of Jesse Mizell and Connie Thompson Mizell. He was fatally shot in a recording studio in 2002, and two men are set to go on trial for his murder over two decades later, allegedly due to a drug dispute.

Who killed Jam Master Jay?

Jam Master Jay was killed in his studio on 30 October 2002. His godson, Karl Jordan Jr., and his childhood friend, Ronald Washington, are on trial for the murder. The suspects could face a minimum 20-year prison sentence or a maximum life sentence. Prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have not sought the death penalty.

However, in 2023, a third man, Jay Bryant, was also charged in connection with the murder. He will be tried separately. All three men have pleaded not guilty. Jordan and Washington were arrested in 2020. Federal prosecutors accused them both of plotting to kill Jay after he removed Washington from a drug deal.

“It was an ambush — an execution — and you’ll learn it was motivated by greed and revenge,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Miranda Gonzalez during opening statements. Gonzalez told jurors that throughout the trial jurors would hear from eyewitnesses who were in the studio that night. Gonzalez said that the two men also confessed their involvement to others, reports the Associated Press.

Allegedly, the musician acquired almost 10 kilograms of cocaine that the two murder suspects were going to distribute. Gonzalez alleges that the dealer did not want to work with Washington and as a result cut both men out of the sale and $200,000.

What did the defendants’ attorneys argue?

The defendants’ attorneys argued on Monday that police still haven’t figured out who killed Jam Master Jay. Jordan's attorney, John Diaz, defended his client's innocence in the death of Jay, while Washington's lawyer, Ezra Spilke, argued that acquittal does not resolve the tragedy. “Convicting the wrong person for Mr. Mizell’s death does not fix the tragedy.”

They also expressed that the jury should remain skeptical of witnesses who are cooperating with authorities in exchange for leniency on their legal troubles. Washington’s lawyers also pose the question of why none of the witnesses called the police at the time. Washington’s lawyer also questioned why his client would be motivated to kill the rapper who was financially supporting him.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

