It’s been a very fortuitous evening for Emma Stone as she bagged her second Oscar for the role of Bella Baxter in Poor Things. The much-deserving actress’ acting skills are simply spectacular so, we honestly expected nothing less. But, that’s not all, even her fierce fashion statement at the 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet blew us away. The pretty gown left quite an impression on modern fashionistas around the globe.

Emma Stone’s pastel-colored gown for the star-studded night proved that the diva is just at the top of her fashion game as she is on her acting one. So, why don’t we zoom in and get to know more about the Cruella actress’ latest fashion statement?

Emma Stone’s mesmerizing green gown:

The moment the La La Land actress walked into the Dolby Theatre, all eyes were on her. As usual, she was able to command attention with her charisma and confidence but honestly, it was the mint green Louis Vuitton gown that deserved the attention this evening.

The spectacular piece had a strapless corset-like bustier top that created an alluring plunging neckline along with a dramatic peplum detail at the waist which gave her outfit that extra oomph factor. The floor-length and body-hugging gown’s skirt also had an extension at the back which acted like a train that trailed behind her as she walked ahead with poise, grace, and confidence.

The whole gown was thoroughly laden with an intricate seashell-like thread work whilst the skirt had a slight fishtail style, this is what created a proper mermaidcore moment. Further, Emma also carried the unique mint green hue like she owned the color. We love the gown’s fit and flare and how the delicate piece legit glows against the diva’s complexion.

Although Emma had a slight wardrobe malfunction as her dress ripped while collecting her award, we honestly feel it didn’t take away anything from her outfit. She was definitely one of the best-dressed divas of the night.

Emma Stone’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look:

Emma completed her look with matching heels and accessorized it with statement pieces that added some much-needed bling factor to her outfit. This list included a diamond choker with a gorgeous yellow diamond right at the center along with a matching pair of simple diamond stud earrings.

These accessories gave the outfit a well-thought-out appeal while subtly elevating it, without stealing focus from the same — a wise choice indeed. Meanwhile, Emma’s hair was left open and styled into natural waves with a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle framed her face while beautifully cascading down her back, which was undoubtedly a great addition, as well.

Minimalism has always been a go-to for Stone. That was visible when she chose to go with a minimal makeup look with this ensemble, with a dewy base, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-coated eyelashes, blushed and backed cheeks with a touch of shimmery highlighter, and the prettiest nude lipstick.

So, what did you think of Emma Stone’s classy OOTN? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.