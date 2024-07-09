Who Was Joan Benedict? General Hospital Star And Rod Steiger's Widow Passes Away At 96

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actress Joan Benedict has passed away at the age of 96. The actress appeared in many notable projects including General Hospital and Candid Camera. The star had a very impressive career trajectory, ranging from appearances on stage to screens. Read ahead to learn more about her death, relationships, and the glorious decades-long career she had.

Joan Benedict passes away at 96

As reported by TMZ, the actress’ family spokesperson announced her passing on Monday. The actress died last month, June 24, at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center due to a stroke.

The veteran star was married to John Mayher, who famously portrayed personnel man Bert Bratt in the movie adaption of How To Succeed In Business Without Trying, released in 1967.

The pair tied the knot in 1962 and were together until Mayher died in 1992. She then married Academy-winning actor Rod Steiger in 2000. They were together until his passing in 2002.

After this, she had a relationship with Hell’s Angel ‘69 actor Jeremy Slate until he died in 2006. He died at the age of 80 due to esophageal cancer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2016, the actress stated, “Both of my husbands and my lifetime partner, Jeremy, were wonderful men who respected me as an actress.” She added that they all passed away from different types of cancer, so her memories were sometimes bittersweet but with no regrets.

More on Joan Benedict’s career

Benedict was a truly talented artist who not only graced silver screens but also appeared on stage. She has wowed audiences with multiple stage productions including Promises, Promises, and Collected Stories By Donald Margulies.

She also appeared in The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Octette Bridge Club, the World Is Made Of Glass, the Travelling Lady, and The Mind With The Dirty Man.

When it comes to her work on screen, she is famously known for her role in Candid Camera. She portrayed a lost tourist who is trying to find directions from passers. She wowed the audience with her performance in Dead Border.

She also appeared in the original Steve Allen Show. The actress also had regular and recurring appearances in the acclaimed shows General Hospital, Capitol, and Days Of Lives.

