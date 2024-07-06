Michael Rubin's 4th Of July Party: Inside Star-Studded Hamptons Bash Ft Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, MGK, Megan Fox And Others

No one throws a 4th of July party like Michael Rubin does, and the CEO of Fanatics did it again this year. With hotdogs, fireworks, American flags, and celebrities dressed in shades of white in abundance, Rubin’s annual White Party was a soiree for the sore eyes.

The guest list of the much-exclusive party in the Hamptons, New York, included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tobey Maguire, and the who’s who from the world of sports, such as Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, Joe Burrow, and more.

Michael Rubin’s 4th of July bash: No expense spared on food, music, and beverages!

Well, watching sneak peeks from the cameras of those who attended the party was no less of an experience. Guests began pulling up to Rubin’s gleaming glass beachfront home at around 5 p.m., and needless to say, the festivities went on throughout the night and until dawn cracked.

The party, per pictures posted by attendees on social media, was staged on multiple patio decks at Rubin’s home and spread across tents set up for food, clubbing, and more. The finest caterers from New York—Nobu, Cucina Alba, Lucali, and Rao's—made sure the celebrities, who usually don’t slack on their strict diets, let themselves loose for the day.

As per the reports, the partygoers were treated to the best of handrolls, tomato salads, meatballs, and pizzas. The seating for the Independence Day shindig was casual, with everyone grabbing a bite at their leisure instead of a seated dinner.

With tasty meals and booze in hand, the only thing missing from the event was music, but that part of the evening was also taken care of with performances from country crooner Shaboozy, R&B legend Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Alesso, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and more.

Fireworks soon illuminated the night sky, their dazzling display mirrored in the delighted eyes of the guests

Rubin's wife, Camille Fishel, reveals the glitzy details and highlights of Michael Rubin’s spectacular 4th of July soiree

In a conversation with People following the event, Fishel said each of their guests couldn’t stop saying it was the best year ever, over and over again. “From start to finish, you could hear people saying, ‘This is so good,’” she remarked.

Fishel noted that her favorite part of the evening was the cocktail hour by the pool, where she got to choose the musical guest. She went with Shaboozy, her favorite country artist, who sang his latest hit, A Bar Song, to better define the tipsy energy looming in the air at the time. Mary J. Blige played her old-school hits on the roof, which got everybody grooving, Fishel detailed.

She told the publication that she’s always in awe of the turnout. Having such big names gather together at her house, according to her, made her feel humbled in the best possible way. Fishel now hopes to have a chill week with wholesome family time from here on out, she shared with People, though she will also be preparing for her daughter Romi’s 4th birthday party this Sunday.