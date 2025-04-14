Who Was Mario Vargas Llosa? Learn About Nobel Laureate and Peruvian Literary Icon Amid His Sudden Death at 89

Mario Vargas Llosa, a Nobel Prize-winning author, a towering figure in 20th-century literature, and a literary giant of Latin America, has passed away peacefully at the age of 89.

The author died surrounded by family members when he passed away. The family members were thankful to him for living a long adventurous life and incredible literary greatness.

Álvaro Vargos Llosa, the writer’s son, confirmed the news of his father's death with a tribute post on social media on Sunday. He wrote, "His departure will sadden his relatives, his friends and his readers around the world, but we hope that they will find comfort, as we do, in the fact that he enjoyed a long, adventurous and fruitful life, and leaves behind him a body of work that will outlive him."

Llosa was born in 1936 in Peru. Following his time in a military academy from the age of 14 to 16, an experience that would inspire his seminal first work, he published The Time of the Hero in 1963. The book caused an outcry in Peru, prompting the officials to destroy over 1,000 copies publicly. It brought Vargas Llosa to literary stardom and made him a primary figure in Peru.

During his productive lifetime, Vargas Llosa authored over 50 books, novels, essays, and journalism pieces, such as The Green House, The Bad Girl, Letters to a Young Novelist, and more.

A handful of his books have inspired Peruvian, Spanish, and American cinema. Some of the films based on Vargas Llosa's works are Los Cachorros, Captain Pantoja and the Special Services, The City and the Dogs, The Feast of the Goat (film), Jaguar (1986 film), and Tune in Tomorrow.

The 1990 Romance drama Tune in Tomorrow was based on the 1977 Vargas Llosa novel, Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter, starring Keanu Reeves, Barbara Hershey, and Peter Falk. The book was inspired by Vargas Llosa's marriage to writer Julia Urquidi.

In 2010, he received the Nobel Prize in Literature "for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual's resistance, revolt, and defeat," per the official website.

Mario Vargas Llosa is survived by his three children from his previous marriage and his partner, María Isabel Preysler Arrastía, mother of singer Enrique Iglesias.

